IDACORP : Dr. Mark Peters Appointed to IDACORP and Idaho Power Board of Directors

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2021 - IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has announced the appointment of Dr. Mark Peters to serve on the board of directors of IDACORP and Idaho Power. Dr. Peters is the Executive Vice President for Laboratory Operations at Battelle Memorial Institute. From 2015 through December 2020, Dr. Peters served as Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in Idaho Falls and president of Battelle Energy Alliance. Prior to Battelle, he held multiple leadership positions over two decades with the Argonne National Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory. 'Dr. Peters is a national leader in the energy industry,' said Lisa Grow, IDACORP and Idaho Power President and Chief Executive Officer. 'His innovative and strategic approach combined with a unique expertise in energy and cybersecurity make him an excellent addition to our board.' After receiving his bachelor's degree in geology from Auburn University, Dr. Peters earned his doctorate in geophysical sciences from the University of Chicago. In 2015, he was honored as a Fellow of the American Nuclear Society for outstanding accomplishments in the area of nuclear science and technology. 'We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Peters and his exceptional science and technology background to our board,' said Richard Dahl, Chairman of the Board of IDACORP and Idaho Power. 'Dr. Peters brings with him proven leadership experience in the most advanced energy labs in the country.' Dr. Peters serves as a senior adviser to the U.S. Department of Energy on nuclear energy technologies, research and development programs and nuclear waste policy. He served two years as chairman of the National Laboratory Directors' Council, an independent body that coordinates initiatives and advises the U.S. Department of Energy and other laboratory stakeholders. 'I fell in love with Idaho during my time at INL, and I'm so glad to continue my ties to the state in this important role,' said Dr. Peters. 'It's an exciting time to join the Idaho Power board as the company continues to chart its path toward 100% clean energy.' Background Information IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000-square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's more than 580,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity. To learn more about IDACORP or Idaho Power, visit www.idacorpinc.com or www.idahopower.com.