Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IDACORP, Inc.    IDA

IDACORP, INC.

(IDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDACORP : Dr. Mark Peters Appointed to IDACORP and Idaho Power Board of Directors

02/11/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dr. Peters brings extensive experience in the energy and cybersecurity industries to the company's board.BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2021 - IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has announced the appointment of Dr. Mark Peters to serve on the board of directors of IDACORP and Idaho Power.Dr. Peters is the Executive Vice President for Laboratory Operations at Battelle Memorial Institute. From 2015 through December 2020, Dr. Peters served as Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in Idaho Falls and president of Battelle Energy Alliance. Prior to Battelle, he held multiple leadership positions over two decades with the Argonne National Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory. 'Dr. Peters is a national leader in the energy industry,' said Lisa Grow, IDACORP and Idaho Power President and Chief Executive Officer. 'His innovative and strategic approach combined with a unique expertise in energy and cybersecurity make him an excellent addition to our board.' After receiving his bachelor's degree in geology from Auburn University, Dr. Peters earned his doctorate in geophysical sciences from the University of Chicago. In 2015, he was honored as a Fellow of the American Nuclear Society for outstanding accomplishments in the area of nuclear science and technology.'We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Peters and his exceptional science and technology background to our board,' said Richard Dahl, Chairman of the Board of IDACORP and Idaho Power. 'Dr. Peters brings with him proven leadership experience in the most advanced energy labs in the country.' Dr. Peters serves as a senior adviser to the U.S. Department of Energy on nuclear energy technologies, research and development programs and nuclear waste policy. He served two years as chairman of the National Laboratory Directors' Council, an independent body that coordinates initiatives and advises the U.S. Department of Energy and other laboratory stakeholders. 'I fell in love with Idaho during my time at INL, and I'm so glad to continue my ties to the state in this important role,' said Dr. Peters. 'It's an exciting time to join the Idaho Power board as the company continues to chart its path toward 100% clean energy.'Background InformationIDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000-square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's more than 580,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity. To learn more about IDACORP or Idaho Power, visit www.idacorpinc.com or www.idahopower.com.

Disclaimer

Idacorp Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 14:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IDACORP, INC.
03:31aIDACORP : Dr. Mark Peters Appointed to IDACORP and Idaho Power Board of Director..
PU
12:13aIDACORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04IDACORP : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release & Conference Call
BU
02/04IDACORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/21IDACORP, INC. : Declares Dividend
BU
01/06IDACORP : Wells Fargo Downgrades IDACORP to Underweight From Equal-Weight; Price..
MT
2020IDACORP : Participating at Wells Fargo Utility Symposium
PU
2020IDACORP : Participating at EEI Financial Conference
PU
2020IDACORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020IDACORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 336 M - -
Net income 2020 234 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 3,10%
Capitalization 4 396 M 4 396 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 989
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart IDACORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
IDACORP, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDACORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 102,75 $
Last Close Price 87,12 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lisa A. Grow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven R. Keen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Richard J. Dahl Independent Chairman
Judith Ann Johansen Independent Director
Christine King Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDACORP, INC.-9.28%4 396
NEXTERA ENERGY8.76%164 386
ENEL S.P.A.0.51%102 571
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.91%80 098
ORSTED A/S-18.25%69 662
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.34%68 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ