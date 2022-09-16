IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP’s common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis.

“IDACORP’s Board of Directors has approved a dividend increase every year since 2011, resulting in a cumulative dividend increase of 163% and average dividend growth rate of 8.4%,” said Lisa Grow, IDACORP President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased by our strong financial and operational performance that allowed for these increases, all while Idaho Power customers continue to benefit from some of the lowest energy prices in the nation.

“At this time, management expects to continue to recommend to the Board of Directors future annual increases in the dividend of around 5%, with the intent to move over time toward the higher end of our target payout ratio of 60 to 70% of sustainable IDACORP earnings.”

The actual declaration of dividend payments and the approval of management’s recommendations are at the discretion of the Board of Directors. In determining future dividend actions, the Board of Directors will continue to consider factors such as projected capital requirements, the company’s liquidity position and overall financial condition, the competitiveness of the dividend yield, economic conditions, impacts to credit ratings, and other factors. The dividend declaration, ex-dividend, record, and payable dates will be announced during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Background Information

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power, headquartered in vibrant and fast-growing Boise, Idaho, has been a locally operated energy company since 1916. Today, it serves a 24,000-square-mile service area in Idaho and Oregon. Idaho Power’s goal to provide 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader that provides reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power’s residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity. Its 2,000 employees proudly serve more than 610,000 customers with a culture of safety first, integrity always, and respect for all. To learn more about IDACORP or Idaho Power, visit www.idacorpinc.com or www.idahopower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained in this press release, this press release contains (and oral communications made by IDACORP, Inc. and Idaho Power Company may contain) statements, including, without limitation, earnings guidance and estimated key operating and financial metrics, that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, outlook, assumptions, or future events or performance, often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “with the intent,” "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "potential," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "targets," or similar expressions, are not statements of historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve estimates, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or outcomes may differ materially from the results discussed in the statements. In addition to any assumptions and other factors and matters referred to specifically in connection with such forward-looking statements, factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements are included in IDACORP, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and subsequent reports filed by IDACORP, Inc. and its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dividend declarations and the dividend rate are at the discretion of IDACORP, Inc.’s board of directors and depend on numerous factors, including those described in IDACORP, Inc.’s and Idaho Power Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. IDACORP, Inc.’s expectations with respect to dividends may be affected by current and projected capital requirements; IDACORP, Inc.’s liquidity position and earnings; capital expenditures; changes in cash flows; the competitiveness of the dividend yield; IDACORP’s target dividend payout ratios as determined from time to time; the impacts of economic conditions and business cycles; credit ratings and rating impacts; legal requirements and changes in laws and regulations; long-term financial and operational performance, expectations, and sustainability; changes in tax laws, and other factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, nor can it assess the impact of any such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. IDACORP and Idaho Power disclaim any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

