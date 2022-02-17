Log in
    IDA   US4511071064

IDACORP, INC.

(IDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDACORP : Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

02/17/2022 | 06:48am EST
Earnings Conference Call

4th Quarter & Full-Year 2021

February 17, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained in this presentation, this presentation contains (and oral communications made by IDACORP, Inc. and Idaho Power Company may contain) statements, including, without limitation, earnings guidance and estimated key operating and financial metrics, that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, outlook, assumptions, or future events or performance, often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "potential," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "targets," or similar expressions, are not statements of historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve estimates, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or outcomes may differ materially from the results discussed in the statements. In addition to any assumptions and other factors and matters referred to specifically in connection with such forward-looking statements, factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements include the following: (a) the effect of decisions by state and federal regulators affecting Idaho Power's ability to recover costs and earn a return on investments; (b) changes to or the elimination of Idaho Power's regulatory cost recovery mechanisms; (c) the impacts of COVID-19 on the global and regional economy and Idaho Power's business; (d) changes in customer growth rates, and related changes in loads; (e) abnormal or severe weather conditions, climate change, wildfires, droughts, earthquakes, and other natural phenomena; (f) advancement of technologies that reduce customer demand or the introduction of vulnerabilities to the power grid; (g) acts or threats of terrorist incidents, social unrest, acts of war, cyber or physical security attacks, the companies' failure to secure data or the electric power grid; (h) the expense and risks of capital expenditures for utility infrastructure and ability to recover such costs; (i) demand for power during peak periods exceeding forecasted supply; (j) variable hydrological conditions or over-appropriation of surface and groundwater; (k) the ability to acquire fuel, power, electrical equipment, and transmission capacity on reasonable terms; (l) disruptions or outages of Idaho Power's generation or transmission systems or of any interconnected transmission system; (m) accidents, terrorist acts, electrical contacts, fires, explosions, and general system damage, that can cause outages and subject the companies to third-party claims for damages; (n) increased purchased power costs and challenges associated with integrating intermittent renewable energy sources into Idaho Power's resource portfolio; (o) Idaho Power's concentration in one industry and one region, regional economic condition and regional legislation and regulation; (p) employee and third-party vendor workforce factors, including potential unionization of the companies' workforce, the cost of living, and the impacts of an aging workforce; (q) the failure to comply with state and federal laws, regulations, and orders; (r) changes in tax laws and the availability of tax credits; (s) adoption of or changes in, and costs of compliance with, laws, orders and regulations, and related litigation or proceedings, including those relating to the environment; (t) the inability to timely obtain and the cost of obtaining and complying with government permits and approvals; (u) failure to comply with mandatory reliability and security requirements; (v) the impacts of changes in economic conditions, including on customer demand; (w) the ability to obtain debt and equity financing when necessary and on reasonable terms; (x) the ability to buy and sell power, transmission capacity, and fuel in the markets and the availability to enter into, and success or failure of, financial and physical commodity hedges; (y) the magnitude of future benefit plan funding obligations; (z) the assumptions underlying the coal mine reclamation obligations at Bridger Coal Company and related funding requirements, and remediation costs associated with planned exits from coal plants; (aa) the ability to continue to pay dividends and target-payout ratios, and contractual and regulatory restrictions on those dividends; and (bb) adoption of or changes in accounting policies, principles, or estimates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, nor can it assess the impact of any such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties listed in IDACORP, Inc.'s and Idaho Power Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other reports the companies file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including (but not limited to) Part I, Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the risks described therein from time to time. IDACORP and Idaho Power disclaim any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Leadership Presenting Today

Lisa Grow

Steve Keen

Brian Buckham

IDACORP President

IDACORP Senior Vice President

IDACORP Senior Vice President

& Chief Executive Officer

& Chief Financial Officer

& General Counsel

& Incoming Chief Financial Officer

3

Earnings Performance

Three Months

Year

Ended December 31

Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$

32,798

$ 37,507

$ 245,550

$ 237,417

Average shares outstanding - diluted (000's)

50,697

50,617

50,645

50,572

Earnings per diluted share

$

0.65

$

0.74

$

4.85

$

4.69

4

2021: Safest Year on Record

OSHA Recordable Rates

5

4.5

4

3.5

3

2.5

2

1.5

1

0.5

0

2000

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

National Average*

EEI (1k-<2k Employees)

Idaho Power

*2021 data not yet available as of the date of this presentation.

5

Awarded EEI inaugural Thomas F. Farrell, II Safety Leadership and Innovation Award

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Idacorp Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 379 M - -
Net income 2021 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 5 225 M 5 225 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,79x
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 947
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart IDACORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
IDACORP, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDACORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 103,43 $
Average target price 119,75 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa A. Grow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven R. Keen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard J. Dahl Independent Chairman
Adam J. Richins Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Judith Ann Johansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDACORP, INC.-8.72%5 225
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.42%147 612
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.14%76 523
ENEL S.P.A.-7.61%75 208
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.19%68 749
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.57%66 857