    IDA   US4511071064

IDACORP, INC.

(IDA)
  Report
IDACORP : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release & Conference Call

10/14/2021 | 11:20am EDT
IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will report its third quarter results on Thursday, October 28, in a news release before the stock markets open. The company will hold an analyst conference call that day at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the third quarter 2021 earnings.

All parties interested in listening may do so through a live Webcast or by calling (833) 759-1159 for listen-only mode. The passcode for the call is 8774672. The conference call logistics are posted on the company’s Website (www.idacorpinc.com) and will be included in the company’s earnings news release. Slides will be included during the conference call. To access the slide deck, register for the event just prior to the call at https://www.idacorpinc.com/investor-relations/earnings-center/default.aspx. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website for a period of 12 months and will be available shortly after the call.

IDACORP, Inc., Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power Company, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000 square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power’s more than 590,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation’s lowest prices for electricity. To learn more about IDACORP or Idaho Power, visit www.idacorpinc.com or www.idahopower.com.


All news about IDACORP, INC.
10/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : It’s all about China
10/04IDACORP : Wells Fargo Downgrades IDACORP to Underweight From Equalweight, Price Target at ..
MT
10/04ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union Pacific...
09/17Utilities Shares Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
09/17IDACORP : 2021 ESG Outreach
PU
09/17IDACORP : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 5.6%; Payment Details to be Announced
MT
09/17IDACORP : Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.6%
BU
09/17IDACORP, Inc. Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
CI
08/04IDACORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/30IDACORP : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on IDACORP to $109 From $104, Maintains Equal-W..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on IDACORP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 357 M - -
Net income 2021 245 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 5 174 M 5 174 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,14x
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 947
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends IDACORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 102,43 $
Average target price 111,75 $
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa A. Grow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven R. Keen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard J. Dahl Independent Chairman
Adam J. Richins Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Judith Ann Johansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDACORP, INC.6.66%5 174
NEXTERA ENERGY3.94%157 313
ENEL S.P.A.-17.47%80 311
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.98%77 472
IBERDROLA, S.A.-18.96%67 755
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.09%66 187