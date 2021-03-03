IDACORP : Participating at Bank of America Power Leadership Conference

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained in this presentation, this presentation contains (and oral communications made by IDACORP, Inc. and Idaho Power Company may contain) statements, including, without limitation, earnings guidance and estimated key operating and financial metrics, that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, outlook, assumptions, or future events or performance, often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could,"

"estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "potential," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "targets," or similar expressions, are not statements of historical facts and may be forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve estimates, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or outcomes may differ materially from the results discussed in the statements. In addition to any assumptions and other factors and matters referred to specifically in connection with such forward-looking statements, factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements include the following: (a) the effect of decisions by state and federal regulators affecting Idaho Power's ability to recover costs and earn a return on investments; (b) changes to or the elimination of Idaho Power's regulatory cost recovery mechanisms; (c) the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global and regional economy and Idaho Power's business; (d) changes in customer growth rates, loss of significant customers, and related changes in loads; (e) abnormal or severe weather conditions, climate change, wildfires, droughts, earthquakes, and other natural phenomena; (f) advancement of technologies that reduce customer demand or create power reliability challenges; (g) acts or threats of terrorist incidents, or other malicious acts, social unrest, acts of war, cyber-attacks, the companies' failure to secure data or comply with privacy laws or regulations, security breaches; (h) the expense and risk of capital expenditures for utility infrastructure and ability to recover such costs; (i) variable hydrological conditions or over-appropriation of surface and groundwater; (j) the ability to acquire fuel and power from suppliers on reasonable terms; (k) disruptions or outages of Idaho

Power's generation or transmission systems or of any interconnected transmission system; (l) accidents, fires, explosions, and mechanical breakdowns, that can damage the companies' assets and subject the companies to third-party claims for damages; (m) increased purchased power costs and challenges associated with integrating intermittent renewable energy sources into Idaho Power's resource portfolio; (n) the failure to comply with state and federal laws, regulations, and orders; (o) changes in tax laws and the availability of tax credits; (p) adoption of or changes in, and costs of compliance with, laws, orders and regulations, and related litigation or proceedings, including those relating to the environment; (q) the inability to obtain or cost of obtaining and complying with government permits and approvals; (r) failure to comply with mandatory reliability and security requirements; (s) the impacts of changes in economic conditions, including on customer demand; (t) the ability to obtain debt and equity financing when necessary and on reasonable terms; (u) changes in the method for determining LIBOR and the potential replacement of LIBOR; (v) the ability to buy and sell power, transmission capacity, and fuel in the markets and the availability to enter into, and success or failure of, financial and physical commodity hedges; (w) the magnitude of future benefit plan funding obligations; (x) the assumptions underlying the coal mine reclamation obligations at Bridger Coal Company and related funding requirements, and remediation costs associated with planned exits from coal plants; (y) the ability to continue to pay dividends and target payout ratio, and contractual and regulatory restrictions on those dividends; (z) Idaho Power's concentration in one industry and one region, regional economic condition and regional legislation and regulation; (aa) employee and third-party vendor workforce factors, including potential unionization of the companies' workforce and the impacts of an aging workforce; and (bb) adoption of or changes in accounting policies, principles, or estimates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, nor can it assess the impact of any such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties listed in IDACORP, Inc.'s and Idaho Power Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other reports the companies file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including (but not limited to) Part I, Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the risks described therein from time to time. IDACORP and Idaho Power disclaim any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Table of Contents

IDACORP at a Glance 1

Increasing Customer Growth Rate 2

Idaho Economic Snapshot 3

Recently Announced Projects 4

Integrated Resource Plan Load Forecast 5

Forecasted Average Peak System Load & Capacity 6 Estimated Key Financial

& Operating Metrics - 2021 7

Sustained Cost Control 8

Historical Earnings Guidance vs. Actual EPS 9

Return on Year-End Equity 10

Common Stock Dividend Growth 11 Earnings Support/Revenue Sharing

Mechanism 12-13

Capital Expenditures Forecast 14

Long-Term Rate Base Growth Forecast 15

Clean today. Cleaner tomorrow.® 16

Clean Energy Portfolio 17

A Foundation of Clean Energy 18

Why Invest in IDACORP? 19

Appendix

Our Core Values in Action - COVID-19 A-1

Idaho Power Company Overview A-2

Regulatory Commissioners A-3

Assumptions Used - Last Idaho Rate Case A-4

Residential & Industrial Average Rates A-5

Debt Maturity Profile & Credit Ratings A-6

Cash Flows & Liquidity A-7

All-Time High Summer & Winter Peak Demand A-8

Contracted Renewable Energy Projects A-9

A Tradition of Sustainability A-10

Experienced, Diverse, Mostly Independent Directors A-11

Diversity in Leadership A-12

Our Commitment to Safety A-13

Our Commitment to Our Customers A-14

Our Commitment to Our Employees A-15

Hells Canyon Relicensing A-16

Boardman to Hemingway High-voltage Project A-17

Gateway West High-voltage Project A-18

• Revenue: $1.35 billion

• Diluted earnings per share: $4.69

• Annualized Dividends per share: $2.84

• Return on Year-End Equity: 9.3%

• Net Utility Plant Assets:

Idaho Power Company Quick Facts:

• Vertically integrated energy company encompassing generation, transmission, and distribution

• >580k customers; 24k sq.ml. territory

• ~71 percent of Idaho residents, 72 cities; 7 cities in Oregon

IDACORP at a Glance

IDACORP Financial Snapshot(1):

Idaho Power-$4.7 billion

(1) As of and for the year ended 12/31/2020, except for dividends per share, which are annualized as of February 2021.

1