IDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA INC.

IDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA INC.

(ITKO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada : Enhances Digital Footprint with Launch of Social Media Platforms

09/16/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Idaho Champion Gold Enhances Digital Footprint with Launch of Social Media Platforms

Toronto, ON - September 11, 2020 - Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE: ITKO) (OTCQB: GLDRF) ('Champion' or the 'Company'), announces the launch of a number of social media platforms ('Social Media') to enhance Champion's shareholder experience during our 2020 exploration programs.

Champion's Social Media will include LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The Company will use these platforms as a form of enhancing the shareholder experience with constant updates about exploration activities, interviews with management, and events within the local and investment communities. The Company will be available to engage and encourage shareholders to interact through these platforms.

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Idaho-Champion-Gold-Mining-CSE-ITKO-OTCQB-GLDRF-109354824231386/

Twitter https://twitter.com/IdahoChampion

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/idahochampiongold/

Instagram https://instagram.com/IdahoChampionGold

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo-m180w0aeYBmrVlCRYWDg

About Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol 'ITKO' and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol 'GLDRF'. Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
'Jonathan Buick'

Jonathan Buick, President and CEO

For further information, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.idahochamp.com.

For further information please contact:
Nicholas Konkin, Marketing and Communications
Phone: (416) 477 7771 ext. 205
Email: nkonkin@idahochamp.com

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION OF SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN THE UNITED STATES IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

September 11, 2020September 16, 2020
0

Disclaimer

Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 04:09:01 UTC
