Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITKO   CA4511531002

IDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA INC.

(ITKO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada : Pens Letter to Shareholders

12/21/2021 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, ON - December 20, 2021 -Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE: ITKO;OTCQB: GLDRF;FSE: 1QB1) ("IdahoChampion" or the "Company") today releases a Letter to Shareholders from CEO Jonathan Buick.

2021 Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

As we are approaching 2022, we would like to take a look back at the outgoing year and highlight some of the milestones we have accomplished and advancements we have made, specifically as it relates to our 100%-owned flagship Champagne Gold Project near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho.

Having completed a thorough technical review of the 2020 results released early this year, Idaho Champion Gold planned its 2021 Champagne exploration program to include a core drill campaign to test the large IP anomaly that was a highlighted result from the previous year. The 2021 program allowed the Company to move beyond the areas of historic mining and focus on new exploration around the "Greater Potential" located northwest from the past producing pits. We are pleased to have added to our system with over eight (8) square kilometres of mineralized corridor. (See Press Release dated December 6, 2021).

Our drilling program, which was comprised of ~3,400 metres of "fence" drilling, was completed this summer and focused on the anomaly within the prospective St. Louis-Reliance Corridor. The program included ten (10) diamond core holes, and results so far have shown intense veining, bonanza grades and increasing alteration with depth. We anticipate that the remaining eight (8) holes will return from the lab in the short term (See Press Release dated November 4, 2021).

The 2021 program has allowed the Company to better define an increased footprint, and even though the fault geometry is complex, the Company's understanding of it is evolving with each drill and field campaign. We have no doubts that we are just scratching the surface of a system with a world-class potential.

Looking into the future, we believe that 2022 will be transformative for the Company and we look forward to outlining our initiatives in the new year.

On behalf of Idaho's team, I would like to thank our shareholders for all the support throughout the year.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Jonathan Buick, President and CEO

About the Champagne Project

The Champagne Mine was operated by Bema Gold as a heap leach operation on an epithermal gold-silver system that occurs in volcanic rocks. Bema Gold drilled 72 shallow reverse circulation holes on the project, which complement drilling and trenching from other previous operators. The property has had no deep drilling or significant modern exploration since the mine closure in early 1992.

The Champagne Deposit contains epigenetic style gold and silver mineralization that occurs in strongly altered Tertiary volcanic tuffs and flows of acid to intermediate composition. Champagne has a near-surface cap of gold-silver mineralization emplaced by deep-seated structures that acted as conduits for precious metal rich hydrothermal fluids. Higher grade zones in the Champagne Deposit appear to be related to such feeder zones.

About Idaho Champion Gold Mines Inc.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100%-owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "GLDRF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB1". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

For further information, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.idahochamp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Nicholas Konkin, Marketing and Communications

Phone:(416) 567- 9087

Email:nkonkin@idahochamp.com

December 20, 2021

Disclaimer

Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 08:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA INC.
03:10aIDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA : Pens Letter to Shareholders
PU
12/07IDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA : Completes 2021 IP Survey, Outlining Significant Anomaly..
PU
12/06Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. Reports the Final Results of the 2021 Induced Pol..
CI
11/29Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
11/10Idaho Champion Gold Announces Appointment of New CFO
PU
11/09Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. Appoints Donna McLean as Chief Financial Officer
CI
11/09Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. Appoints Helga Fairhurst as Corporate Secretary
CI
11/05Idaho Champion Gold Reports First 2021 Drilling Results from Champagne Project
PU
11/04Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. Reports First 2021 Drilling Results from Champagn..
CI
10/26Idaho Champion Gold Completes 2021 Exploration Program at Champagne Gold Project
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,90 M -3,79 M -3,79 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,71 M 3,64 M 3,65 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart IDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA INC.
Duration : Period :
Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Buick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna R. McLean Chief Financial Officer
Bruce D. Reid Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Fornazzari Independent Director
Patrick Highsmith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA INC.-81.63%4
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.97%46 911
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.17%32 612
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-13.37%23 960
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.04%18 493
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.71%13 964