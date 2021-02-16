Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada : Reports Results of 2020 Core Drilling at Champagne Project, Idaho including 1.04 g/t Gold Equivalent over 42.98 Metres

Quality control (QC) samples are inserted into the sample stream such that there is one QC sample for every ten drill core samples. These QC samples consist of certified standards (known metallic content) and blanks (known barren of metals). Two styles of blank material were used: a coarse blank and a pulverized blank. QC sample insertions alternate between standard and blank.

The first sample shipment was delivered to ALS Geochemistry's facility in Elko, NV. All subsequent sample shipments were delivered to American Assay Labs (AAL) in Sparks, NV. ALS and AAL conform to ISO 17025 requirements. All drill samples and coarse blanks are crushed to 70% passing 2mm at the assay lab, and 1 kg material is split and pulverized to 85% passing 75 micron. All samples are processed by 30 gram fire assay- Inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES). Samples are additionally analyzed for 35, 36, or 61 multi-element analysis by ICP-OES and/or inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). Samples containing Au or Ag above detection limits by ICP-OES analysis are automatically re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

All drill intervals reported in this release are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut off grade and a maximum of 3 Metres consecutive waste.

About the Champagne Project

The Champagne Mine* was operated by Bema Gold as a heap leach operation on an epithermal gold-silver system that occurs in volcanic rocks. Bema Gold drilled 72 shallow reverse circulation holes on the project, which complement drilling and trenching from other previous operators. The property has had no deep drilling or significant modern exploration since the mine closure in early 1992.

The Champagne Deposit contains epigenetic style gold and silver mineralization that occurs in strongly altered Tertiary volcanic tuffs and flows of acid to intermediate composition. Champagne has a near surface cap of gold-silver mineralization emplaced by deep-seated structures that acted as conduits for precious metal rich hydrothermal fluids. Higher grade zones in the Champagne Deposit appear to be related to such feeder zones.

* The Company cautions that the information about the past-producing mine may not be indicative of mineralization on Champion's property, and if mineralization does occur, that it will occur in sufficient quantity or grade that would result in an economic extraction scenario. The historic data were simply used to evaluate the prospective nature of the property. The Company has not yet conducted sufficient exploration to ascertain if a mineral resource is present on the property.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Karelse P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Karelse has more than 30 years of experience in exploration and development.