Idaho First Bank Announces Spring Alexander as Compliance and Operations Officer

BOISE, Idaho, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announces Spring Alexander as the new Compliance and Operations Officer. Spring will be located in the Boise location where she will oversee the Compliance and Operations departments while working closely with the Executive team to ensure company objectives are aligned.



As part of her Compliance duties, Spring will be responsible for all Bank policies and procedures and applicable state and federal banking regulations. While overseeing the Operations department, Spring will manage the Bank’s strategy across various branches, departments and multiple state locations to provide strong coverage, oversight, and resiliency. Prior to joining the Bank, Spring served as Vice President – Community Reinvestment & Fair Lending Officer for Sunwest Bank and has over 20 years of banking experience.

“I’m excited to be returning to an Idaho-based community bank where my role will be key to building upon the ongoing successes and future growth plan that the Executive team has in place,” stated Spring Alexander, Compliance and Operations Officer.

Spring began working in Compliance in 2007 and obtained her Regulatory Compliance Manager certification in 2010 from the American Bankers Association Institute of Certified Bankers. She is an Idaho native and currently resides in Boise where she enjoys spending time with her family and working on improving her gardening and knitting skills.

“Spring brings a breadth of experience that makes her the ideal addition to our growing team,” said Todd Cooper, CEO of Idaho First Bank. “Having her on board allows us to escalate the high standards we expect within our Compliance and Operations departments.”

About Idaho First Bank

Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

