Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Idaho First Bank    IDFB

IDAHO FIRST BANK

(IDFB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 01/27 03:07:43 pm
7.2 USD   +1.41%
01:18pIdaho First Bank Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Results
GL
2020IDAHO FIRST BANK : Announces Opening Of Full-Service Branch in Nampa
AQ
2020Idaho First Bank Announces Opening Of Full-Service Branch in Nampa
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Idaho First Bank Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Results

02/03/2021 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MCCALL, Idaho, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Earnings for the fourth quarter were $1.2 million, bringing the earnings for 2020 to $3.0 million. Greg Lovell, CEO of Idaho First Bank, stated “The Q4 results continue to reflect growth from supporting customers and communities as a vital source for business lending. This includes bringing the most talented team members on board, which enhances our ability to accelerate our growing lending activities to meet business client’s financial needs.” He further stated that “The depth of relationships built between customers, and our teams has led to significant lending and deposit expansion.”

Chairman Mark Miller said, “The Board is proud of the team’s hard work and commitment to customers throughout 2020. We are experiencing accelerated growth within our bank as our highly desirable markets continue to expand.”

While tremendous growth from our PPP efforts has occurred, the Bank provided key support to business owners as the Bank saw non-PPP loan balances grow $96.7 million year over year. Total PPP loans outstanding were $548.2 million at December 31, 2020, with the focus having shifted to the forgiveness application and calculation processes as mandated by the CARES Act. We continue to be an active participant in the current PPP process.

At December 31, 2020, the Bank’s total assets were $884.4 million, an increase of $664.4 million, over December 31, 2019. Deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $348.2 million, an increase of $162.0 million over December 31, 2019.

The Bank also opened a full service branch in Nampa to support the expanding service needs of Canyon County. This newest branch is strategically located for ease of access to both rural Nampa areas and the expanding city of Caldwell. Additionally, to further capitalize on loan growth and our PPP success, the Bank opened a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. This will allow the Bank to further serve lending needs within the Central Oregon corridor. “We expanded our presence in these important markets as we continue to increase the reach of Idaho First. We are confident these communities will benefit from our personalized level of customer service and strong lending expertise,” stated Todd Cooper, President and COO of Idaho First Bank.

Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2020, was $33.8 million, an increase of $6.0 million from December 31, 2019. Book value per share improved from $6.15 at December 31, 2019, to $6.81 at December 31, 2020.

About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First, Community First, Idaho First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise and a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

Idaho First Bank 
Financial Highlights (unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share) 
            
For the year ended December 31: 2020   2019  Change 
 Net interest income$16,670  $7,874  $8,796  112% 
 Provision for loan losses 1,070   290   780  269% 
 Mortgage banking income 917   764   153  20% 
 Other noninterest income 610   587   23  4% 
 Noninterest expenses 12,961   7,550   5,411  72% 
 Net income before taxes 4,166   1,385   2,781  201% 
 Tax provision  1,117   382   735  192% 
 Net income $3,049  $1,003  $2,046  204% 
            
At December 31: 2020   2019  Change 
 Loans  $819,117  $174,246  $644,871  370% 
 Allowance for loan losses 3,169   2,096   1,073  51% 
 Assets   884,437   220,077   664,360  302% 
 Deposits   348,181   186,189   161,992  87% 
 Stockholders' equity 33,848   27,828   6,020  22% 
            
 Nonaccrual loans -   153   (153) -100% 
 Accruing loans more than 90 days past due -   -   -    
 Other real estate owned -   -   -    
            
 Total nonperforming assets -   153   (153) -100% 
            
 Book value per share 6.81   6.15   0.66  11% 
 Shares outstanding 4,967,294   4,526,109   441,185  10% 
            
 Allowance to loans 0.39%  1.20%     
 Allowance to nonperforming loans -   1370%     
 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.00%  0.09%     
            
Averages for the year ended Dec 31: 2020   2019  Change 
 Loans  $619,491  $160,002  $459,489  287% 
 Earning assets  685,359   202,676   482,683  238% 
 Assets   699,085   212,383   486,701  229% 
 Deposits   268,234   186,071   82,163  44% 
 Stockholders' equity 29,983   20,129   9,854  49% 
            
 Loans to deposits 231%  86%     
 Net interest margin 2.43%  3.89%     
            

 

Idaho First Bank 
Quarterly Financial Highlights (unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands) 
              
Income StatementQ4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 
 Net interest income$5,556  $5,106  $4,054  $1,954  $1,962  
 Provision for loan losses -   500   500   70   105  
 Mortgage banking income 541   253   45   78   107  
 Other noninterest income 172   169   134   135   150  
 Noninterest expenses 4,646   3,695   2,540   2,080   1,784  
 Net income before taxes 1,622   1,332   1,193   18   330  
 Tax provision  432   357   319   9   88  
 Net income $1,190  $975  $874  $9  $242  
              
Period End InformationQ4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 
 Loans  $819,117  $856,333  $809,009  $180,579  $174,246  
 Allowance for loan losses 3,169   3,168   2,668   2,167   2,096  
 Nonperforming loans -   -   413   570   153  
 Other real estate owned -   -   -   -   -  
 Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) (1)  (1)  (1)  (1)  (1) 
              
 Allowance to loans 0.39%  0.37%  0.33%  1.20%  1.20% 
 Allowance to nonperforming loans -   -   645%  380%  1370% 
 Nonperforming loans to loans 0.00%  0.00%  0.05%  0.32%  0.09% 
              
Average Balance InformationQ4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 
 Loans  $843,342  $833,805  $620,647  $175,354  $161,850  
 Earning assets  892,737   892,726   730,194   221,222   207,979  
 Assets   908,173   907,075   743,522   232,986   218,964  
 Deposits   311,071   279,100   285,689   196,486   188,089  
 Stockholders' equity 32,757   31,055   28,126   27,953   23,213  
              
 Loans to deposits 271%  299%  217%  89%  86% 
 Net interest margin 2.48%  2.28%  2.23%  3.55%  3.74% 
              

CONTACT
Greg Lovell
CEO - Idaho First Bank
208.630.2001 - glovell@idahofirstbank.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about IDAHO FIRST BANK
01:18pIdaho First Bank Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Results
GL
2020IDAHO FIRST BANK : Announces Opening Of Full-Service Branch in Nampa
AQ
2020Idaho First Bank Announces Opening Of Full-Service Branch in Nampa
GL
2020IDAHO FIRST BANK : Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
2020Idaho First Bank Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
GL
2020IDAHO FIRST BANK :  Idaho First Bank Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
2020Idaho First Bank Releases Guidance Due to PPP Loan Activity
GL
2020Idaho First Bank Promotes Todd Cooper to President
GL
2020Idaho first bank is funding paycheck protection program loans
GL
2020Idaho first bank announces opening of new location in nampa
GL
More news
Chart IDAHO FIRST BANK
Duration : Period :
Idaho First Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Greg P. Lovell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd Cooper President
Mark J. Miller Chairman
Angela Perkins Vice President & Operations Manager
Stephen Speidel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ