Idaho First Bank Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Results
02/03/2021 | 01:18pm EST
MCCALL, Idaho, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Earnings for the fourth quarter were $1.2 million, bringing the earnings for 2020 to $3.0 million. Greg Lovell, CEO of Idaho First Bank, stated “The Q4 results continue to reflect growth from supporting customers and communities as a vital source for business lending. This includes bringing the most talented team members on board, which enhances our ability to accelerate our growing lending activities to meet business client’s financial needs.” He further stated that “The depth of relationships built between customers, and our teams has led to significant lending and deposit expansion.”
Chairman Mark Miller said, “The Board is proud of the team’s hard work and commitment to customers throughout 2020. We are experiencing accelerated growth within our bank as our highly desirable markets continue to expand.”
While tremendous growth from our PPP efforts has occurred, the Bank provided key support to business owners as the Bank saw non-PPP loan balances grow $96.7 million year over year. Total PPP loans outstanding were $548.2 million at December 31, 2020, with the focus having shifted to the forgiveness application and calculation processes as mandated by the CARES Act. We continue to be an active participant in the current PPP process.
At December 31, 2020, the Bank’s total assets were $884.4 million, an increase of $664.4 million, over December 31, 2019. Deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $348.2 million, an increase of $162.0 million over December 31, 2019.
The Bank also opened a full service branch in Nampa to support the expanding service needs of Canyon County. This newest branch is strategically located for ease of access to both rural Nampa areas and the expanding city of Caldwell. Additionally, to further capitalize on loan growth and our PPP success, the Bank opened a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. This will allow the Bank to further serve lending needs within the Central Oregon corridor. “We expanded our presence in these important markets as we continue to increase the reach of Idaho First. We are confident these communities will benefit from our personalized level of customer service and strong lending expertise,” stated Todd Cooper, President and COO of Idaho First Bank.
Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2020, was $33.8 million, an increase of $6.0 million from December 31, 2019. Book value per share improved from $6.15 at December 31, 2019, to $6.81 at December 31, 2020.
About Idaho First Bank Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First, Community First, Idaho First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise and a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.
Idaho First Bank
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
For the year ended December 31:
2020
2019
Change
Net interest income
$
16,670
$
7,874
$
8,796
112
%
Provision for loan losses
1,070
290
780
269
%
Mortgage banking income
917
764
153
20
%
Other noninterest income
610
587
23
4
%
Noninterest expenses
12,961
7,550
5,411
72
%
Net income before taxes
4,166
1,385
2,781
201
%
Tax provision
1,117
382
735
192
%
Net income
$
3,049
$
1,003
$
2,046
204
%
At December 31:
2020
2019
Change
Loans
$
819,117
$
174,246
$
644,871
370
%
Allowance for loan losses
3,169
2,096
1,073
51
%
Assets
884,437
220,077
664,360
302
%
Deposits
348,181
186,189
161,992
87
%
Stockholders' equity
33,848
27,828
6,020
22
%
Nonaccrual loans
-
153
(153
)
-100
%
Accruing loans more than 90 days past due
-
-
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
-
153
(153
)
-100
%
Book value per share
6.81
6.15
0.66
11
%
Shares outstanding
4,967,294
4,526,109
441,185
10
%
Allowance to loans
0.39
%
1.20
%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
-
1370
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.00
%
0.09
%
Averages for the year ended Dec 31:
2020
2019
Change
Loans
$
619,491
$
160,002
$
459,489
287
%
Earning assets
685,359
202,676
482,683
238
%
Assets
699,085
212,383
486,701
229
%
Deposits
268,234
186,071
82,163
44
%
Stockholders' equity
29,983
20,129
9,854
49
%
Loans to deposits
231
%
86
%
Net interest margin
2.43
%
3.89
%
Idaho First Bank
Quarterly Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Income Statement
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Net interest income
$
5,556
$
5,106
$
4,054
$
1,954
$
1,962
Provision for loan losses
-
500
500
70
105
Mortgage banking income
541
253
45
78
107
Other noninterest income
172
169
134
135
150
Noninterest expenses
4,646
3,695
2,540
2,080
1,784
Net income before taxes
1,622
1,332
1,193
18
330
Tax provision
432
357
319
9
88
Net income
$
1,190
$
975
$
874
$
9
$
242
Period End Information
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Loans
$
819,117
$
856,333
$
809,009
$
180,579
$
174,246
Allowance for loan losses
3,169
3,168
2,668
2,167
2,096
Nonperforming loans
-
-
413
570
153
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
Allowance to loans
0.39
%
0.37
%
0.33
%
1.20
%
1.20
%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
-
-
645
%
380
%
1370
%
Nonperforming loans to loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.05
%
0.32
%
0.09
%
Average Balance Information
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Loans
$
843,342
$
833,805
$
620,647
$
175,354
$
161,850
Earning assets
892,737
892,726
730,194
221,222
207,979
Assets
908,173
907,075
743,522
232,986
218,964
Deposits
311,071
279,100
285,689
196,486
188,089
Stockholders' equity
32,757
31,055
28,126
27,953
23,213
Loans to deposits
271
%
299
%
217
%
89
%
86
%
Net interest margin
2.48
%
2.28
%
2.23
%
3.55
%
3.74
%
