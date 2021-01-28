IDBI Bank : Highlights of Q3 FY 2021 (Quarter ending December 31, 2020) Financial Results

Bank has made provision of ₹ 70 crore during the quarter (₹ 270 crore as on September 30, 2020 has been continued), towards the provisioning requirement for cases to be restructured under the Resolution framework. The cumulative provision is ₹ 340 crore as at December 31, 2020.

Pursuant to Hon. Supreme Court's interim order dated September 3, 2020, in the PIL case of Gajendra Sharma vs Union Bank of India & Anr, Bank has not classified any borrower account as NPA, which has not been classified as NPA as on August 31, 2020.

Pending disposal of the case, the bank, as a matter of prudence has, in respect of these accounts created additional cumulative provision of ₹ 284.69 crore under Provision for Standard Assets and reversed overdue interest to the extent of ₹ 84 crore as at December 31, 2020.