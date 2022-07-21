Log in
    500116   INE008A01015

IDBI BANK LIMITED

(500116)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
36.15 INR   +0.14%
IDBI Bank : Performance during Q1 FY 2022-23

07/21/2022 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTORS

PRESENTATION

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q1 - FY 2022-23

July 21, 2022

Page 1

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation is being provided by IDBI Bank Limited (referred to as 'the Bank'). The information contained in this presentation is confidential and may not be copied, published, distributed, transmitted or advertised in any media, website or otherwise. By attending a meeting where this presentation is made or by reading this presentation material, you agree to be bound by following limitations:

The information in this presentation has been prepared for use in presentations by the Bank for information purposes only and does not constitute, or should be regarded as, or form part of any offer/ a prospectus / an offer document, / invitation / inducement or advertisement to sell or issue, or any solicitation or any offer to purchase or subscribe for,

any securities of the Bank in any jurisdiction.

The Bank reserves its rights to alter, modify, or otherwise change in any manner the information contained in this presentation without any obligation to update or to otherwise notify any person about such changes / alteration / modifications made by the Bank. The Bank makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, nor reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or any statement or opinions contained in this presentation.

Neither the Bank nor any of its affiliates, directors, advisors, representatives or employees shall have any responsibility or liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect loss howsoever arising to or suffered by any person through use of the information contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. The information set out herein may be subject to further updates, completion, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially.

You must make your own assessment of the relevance, accuracy and adequacy of the information contained in this presentation and must make independent analysis as you may consider necessary or appropriate before using such information. . Any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice and past performance is not indicative of future results. By attending this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market position of the Bank and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Bank's business.

This presentation contains forwardlooking statements based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Bank, which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forwardlooking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Bank or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forwardlooking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding expansion plans and the benefits there from, fluctuations in our earnings, our ability to manage growth and implement strategies, changes in demand, competition in our business including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to win new contracts, changes in technology, availability of financing, our ability to successfully complete and integrate our expansion plans, liabilities, political instability and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Unless otherwise indicated, the information contained herein is preliminary and indicative and is based on management information, current plans and estimates. Industry and marketrelated information is obtained or derived from industry publications and other sources and has not been verified by us. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, recipients of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forwardlooking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update these forwardlooking statements to reflect future events or developments.

Previous year figures have been regrouped / restated wherever applicable.

By accessing this presentation, you accept this disclaimer and any claims arising out of or in connection with this presentation shall be governed by the laws of India and only the courts in Mumbai, India, and no other courts shall have jurisdiction over the same.

Page 2

Content

  1. Highlights
  2. Financial Performance
  3. Business Performance
  4. Treasury Operations
  5. Asset Quality
  6. Capital
  7. Digital Banking and Financial Inclusion
  8. Subsidiaries
  9. Way Forward

Page 3

Highlights

Page 4

Major Highlights for Q1 FY 2023 - Continued Balance Sheet Strengthening

PAT - Rs.756 crore PBT - Rs.1093 crore

ROA - 1.03%

ROE - 14.80%

Cost of deposit - 3.36% Cost of funds - 3.63%.

Operating Profit

Rs.2052 crore

Cost to Net Income Ratio

43.44%

CASA ratio - 55.65%

NII - Rs.2488 crore

Total CRAR -19.57%

Tier 1 Capital -17.13%

Net Advances

Rs.138046 crore

Deposit

Rs.225269 crore

NIM - 3.73%

(excl. interest on IT refund)

Total RWA

Rs.153832 Crore

Net NPA 1.25%

GNPA 19.90%

PCR 97.79%

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IDBI Bank Limited published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 08:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 151 B 1 885 M 1 885 M
Net income 2023 26 646 M 333 M 333 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 389 B 4 859 M 4 859 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 16 396
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart IDBI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IDBI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDBI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 36,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rakesh Sharma Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sitaram P. V. L. S. Pothukuchi Executive Director-Risk Management
Thothala Narayanasamy Manoharan Chairman
Manishi Chatterjee General Manager-Information Technology
Padmabhushan Bahadure Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDBI BANK LIMITED-22.09%4 859
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.48%144 467
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-5.30%64 510
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.37%59 124
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.78%54 679
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.98%47 698