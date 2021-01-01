Log in
MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  IDBI Bank Limited    500116   INE008A01015

IDBI BANK LIMITED

(500116)
IDBI Bank : Stake Sale by IDBI Bank in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Limited to Ageas and Federal Bank

01/01/2021 | 07:16am EST
For Immediate Publication / Broadcast / Telecast

PR/1403

Stake Sale by IDBI Bank in IDBI Federal Life Insurance

Company Limited to Ageas and Federal Bank

Mumbai, December 31, 2020: On August 6, 2020, IDBI Bank had announced execution of an agreement to sell up to 27% stake in its joint venture insurance arm, IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Limited (IFLI), to the other JV partners Ageas Insurance International NV and The Federal Bank Limited. Of the total shareholding to be divested, 23% stake was to be sold to Ageas while Federal Bank would acquire up to 4% stake.

Presently, IDBI Bank has completed the sale of its 23% stake to Ageas pursuant to receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals. This brings IDBI Bank's shareholding in IFLI to 25 % from earlier shareholding at 48%. Following this transaction, the joint venture has been rebranded to Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company.

All representatives of Print, Wire and Electronic Media.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IDBI Bank Limited published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 12:15:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -64 002 M -876 M -876 M
Net income 2020 -128 352 M -1 756 M -1 756 M
Net Debt 2020 147 B 2 005 M 2 005 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 334 B 4 579 M 4 576 M
EV / Sales 2019 -7,25x
EV / Sales 2020 -5,42x
Nbr of Employees 16 668
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart IDBI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IDBI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDBI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rakesh Sharma Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mangalam R. Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Kumar Parduman Sharma Chief Financial Officer
Manishi Chatterjee General Manager-Information Technology
Vishnubhotla Narayanamurthy Executive Director & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDBI BANK LIMITED0.00%4 579
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.20%164 803
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-17.36%60 362
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.27%59 920
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.17.57%57 487
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.00%45 237
