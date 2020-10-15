Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  IDBI Bank Limited    500116   INE008A01015

IDBI BANK LIMITED

(500116)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDBI Bank : launches Banking Services 24X7 on WhatsApp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 08:45am EDT

For Immediate Publication / Broadcast / Telecast

PR/ 1401

IDBI Bank launches Banking Services 24X7 on WhatsApp

Mumbai October 15, 2020: IDBI Bank Limited today announced the launch of banking services on WhatsApp for its customers. This launch is a part of sustained initiatives the Bank has taken to enable the customers to access banking services remotely at their convenience.

WhatsApp Banking service is being offered through a dedicated WhatsApp verified number ensuring end to end encryption. WhatsApp Banking facility, shall enable IDBI Bank customers to avail various essential banking services such as account balance information, last five transactions, request for a Cheque book and an Email statement, Interest Rates, as well as details of the IDBI Bank branches/ATMs in the vicinity, to begin with.

Addressing during this launch, Mr Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank said, "IDBI Bank has always focused on taking initiatives that adds to the customer convenience in availing seamless banking experience. Launch of banking services on WhatsApp is yet another initiative in this direction through which IDBI Bank aims at creating ease of accessibility and convenience for its customers by offering an instant solution to their immediate basic banking needs from the comfort and safety of their homes"

All representatives of Print, Wire and Electronic Media.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IDBI Bank Limited published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 12:44:12 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IDBI BANK LIMITED
08:45aIDBI BANK : launches Banking Services 24X7 on WhatsApp
PU
09/29Indian house prices to fall 6% this year, risk to downside
RE
09/21Dairy firm Kwality Ltd under investigation for alleged $190 million fraud
RE
08/19Sensex, Nifty settle higher, banks, Reliance support gains
RE
08/18Indian government keen to speed up stake sale in four banks - sources
RE
08/10IDBI BANK : launches two new variants of NACH Facility for BFSI Segment
PU
08/07IDBI BANK : Stake Sale by IDBI Bank in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Limit..
PU
2019IDBI BANK : India seeks parliament nod to spend additional $2.7 billion in 2019-..
RE
2019IDBI BANK : Donates 25 Computers on its Foundation Day
PU
2019IDBI BANK : Shri Samuel Joseph Jebaraj appointed as Deputy Managing Director of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -64 002 M -872 M -872 M
Net income 2020 -128 352 M -1 748 M -1 748 M
Net Debt 2020 147 B 1 996 M 1 996 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 358 B - 4 878 M
EV / Sales 2019 -7,25x
EV / Sales 2020 -5,42x
Nbr of Employees 16 668
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart IDBI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IDBI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDBI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 34,50 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Rakesh Sharma Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mangalam R. Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Kumar Parduman Sharma Chief Financial Officer
Manishi Chatterjee General Manager-Information Technology
Vishnubhotla Narayanamurthy Executive Director & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDBI BANK LIMITED-6.76%4 877
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.24%160 866
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-36.79%54 693
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-12.42%49 243
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-2.37%46 111
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.09%45 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group