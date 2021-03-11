Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BSE LTD  >  IDBI Bank Limited    500116   INE008A01015

IDBI BANK LIMITED

(500116)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDBI Bank : Indian shares surge on financial boost; IDBI Bank jumps

03/11/2021 | 11:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gains in the financial sector pushed Indian shares to near one-month highs on Friday, with IDBI Bank surging more than 17% after the country's central bank removed the state-run lender from its corrective action list.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.84% to 15,302.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.89% at 51,736.18 by 0359 GMT. Markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday.

Asian markets, in general, were higher following Wall Street's record close overnight after the U.S. president signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, while a fall in bond yields eased inflation concerns and added to the upbeat mood.

In domestic trading, IDBI Bank Ltd gained as much as 17.6%. India's central bank on Wednesday said it would take the state-run lender out of its corrective action list. It was placed on the list in 2017 for being saddled with bad loans and for posting negative return on assets.

The Nifty Bank Index added 1.28% and is up more than 17% since February. HDFC Bank Ltd was the top boost to the Nifty 50, rising 1.7%.

Investors are also awaiting retail inflation data for February later in the day. A Reuters poll showed that retail inflation probably rose but remained within the central bank's target range.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IDBI BANK LIMITED 5.08% 38.25 End-of-day quote.22.99%
SENSEX 30 0.50% 51279.51 Real-time Quote.7.39%
All news about IDBI BANK LIMITED
03/11IDBI BANK  : Indian shares surge on financial boost; IDBI Bank jumps
RE
03/10IDBI BANK  : Reserve Bank of India Takes IDBI Bank Out of Corrective Action List
MT
03/10IDBI BANK  : RBI lifts India's IDBI Bank out of corrective action list after fou..
RE
03/04EXCLUSIVE : India merchants almost halt exports to Iran as its rupee reserves fa..
RE
02/15EXCLUSIVE : India shortlists four banks for potential privatisation - sources
RE
02/01IDBI BANK  : Indian ARC may only give banks respite from toxic debt flood
RE
02/01India's "get well soon" budget boosts healthcare spending 135%, opens up insu..
RE
02/01India's "get well soon" budget boosts healthcare spending 135%, opens up insu..
RE
01/28IDBI BANK  : Swings to Profit in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/28Indian house prices to rise only marginally despite economic recovery
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -64 002 M -880 M -880 M
Net income 2020 -128 352 M -1 766 M -1 766 M
Net Debt 2020 147 B 2 016 M 2 016 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 411 B 5 656 M 5 658 M
EV / Sales 2019 -7,25x
EV / Sales 2020 -5,42x
Nbr of Employees 16 668
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart IDBI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IDBI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDBI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rakesh Sharma Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ajay Kumar Parduman Sharma Chief Financial Officer
Mangalam R. Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Manishi Chatterjee General Manager-Information Technology
Pawan Agrawal Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDBI BANK LIMITED22.99%5 647
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.97%177 476
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.37.44%74 328
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.32%62 099
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.98%60 837
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.96%57 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ