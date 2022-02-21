Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. IDBI Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500116   INE008A01015

IDBI BANK LIMITED

(500116)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's IPO-bound LIC may not sell entire stake in IDBI Bank - chairman

02/21/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) logo

NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - State-run Life Insurance Corp Of India (LIC), which is planning the country's largest IPO next month, may not sell its entire stake in IDBI Bank and can use its large network of branches to market its insurance services, its chairman said.

LIC, the country's biggest insurance company, is planning to float a 5% stake to raise about $8 billion next month, which could make it India's largest initial public offering (IPO) by far.

Its majority stake in IDBI Bank, which it rescued in 2019, is seen as a risk to its balance sheet.

"I would like to have some stake in IDBI Bank. It has been the strongest contributor to the bancassurance channel for us. This will help us to grow that part of the channel," said M R Kumar in a press conference with reporters on Monday.

India's government and LIC hold over 90% stake in IDBI Bank, which had assets of over 2,900 billion rupees ($38.91 billion) at the end of December and over 1,800 branches across the country. LIC took over the lender when it was weighed down by bad loans and needed a new infusion of capital.

The government and LIC have been looking at offloading their stake in IDBI for the past few years.

Kumar also said LIC is well capitalized, and potential investors should not worry about government control post the IPO as decisions are taken by its board and not by the government, which will hold a 95% stake after the flotation.

($1 = 74.5330 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nupur Anand and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about IDBI BANK LIMITED
06:22aIndia's IPO-bound LIC may not sell entire stake in IDBI Bank - chairman
RE
02/16Indian shares end lower as banks drag; Russia-Ukraine in focus
RE
02/14Factbox-Four key facts about Indian insurance giant LIC as $8 billion mega-IPO nears
RE
02/13Lic says "we may be required to infuse additional funds into idb…
RE
02/13India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud
RE
02/03Exclusive-India LIC's embedded value set at over $66.8 billion, govt official says
RE
02/03India LIC's embedded value set at over $66.8 bln, govt official says
RE
02/03Lic likely to sell its entire stake in idbi bank in 2…
RE
01/31Potential Investors in IDBI Bank Reportedly Want the Government to Transfer Some of the..
CI
01/24IDBI Bank Books Higher Consolidated Net Profit in Fiscal Q3; Shares Slump 5%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 135 B 1 804 M 1 804 M
Net income 2022 2 104 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 509 B 6 820 M 6 820 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 16 369
Free-Float -
Chart IDBI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IDBI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDBI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 47,35 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rakesh Sharma Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sitaram P. V. L. S. Pothukuchi Executive Director-Risk Management
Mangalam R. Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Manishi Chatterjee General Manager-Information Technology
Padmabhushan Bahadure Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDBI BANK LIMITED2.05%6 820
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.55%166 018
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.93%83 081
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%68 019
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.33%56 607
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.28%52 392