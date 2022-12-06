Advanced search
    500116   INE008A01015

IDBI BANK LIMITED

(500116)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-04
54.25 INR   +0.65%
05:18aIndia to allow foreign funds to own over 51% in IDBI Bank
RE
11/29Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and One Other Global Bank Reportedly Among Five Potential Investors That Have Sought Information from the Centre About the Sale of State Equity in IDBI Bank
CI
11/17IDBI Bank, RBL Bank Operations May Be Hit by One-Day Employee Union Strike
MT
India to allow foreign funds to own over 51% in IDBI Bank

12/06/2022 | 05:18am EST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian government will allow a consortium of foreign funds and investment firms to own more than 51% in IDBI Bank Ltd, according to a government clarification on Tuesday.

The current guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India restrict foreign ownership in new private banks. The central bank's residency criteria for promoters applies only for newly set up banks and would not apply to an existing entity like IDBI Bank, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said in a response to interested bidders' queries.

"The residency criteria would not apply to a consortium consisting of funds investment vehicle incorporated outside India," it said.

The Indian government and the RBI would also consider relaxing the five-year lock-in period for shares if a non-banking financial company is merged into IDBI Bank, it said.

The clarifications come ahead of a Dec. 16 deadline to submit expressions of interest for a majority stake in IDBI Bank, one of the few lenders that the government is trying to offload its stake in.

The government and Life Insurance Corporation of India together hold 94.71% in IDBI Bank and are looking to sell 60.72%.

(Reporting by Nikunj Rajesh Ohri; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 2.07% 86.25 End-of-day quote.67.96%
IDBI BANK LIMITED 0.65% 54.25 End-of-day quote.16.92%
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA -0.06% 651.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2023 154 B 1 886 M 1 886 M
Net income 2023 29 078 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 583 B 7 131 M 7 131 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,78x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 16 396
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart IDBI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IDBI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDBI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 54,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rakesh Sharma Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sitaram P. V. L. S. Pothukuchi Executive Director-Risk Management
Thothala Narayanasamy Manoharan Chairman
Manishi Chatterjee General Manager-Information Technology
Padmabhushan Bahadure Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDBI BANK LIMITED16.92%7 131
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.85%142 620
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK20.21%69 961
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.93%53 446
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.42%49 474
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.97%49 439