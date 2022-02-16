Indian shares flat as markets look for fresh triggers

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for
momentum on Wednesday, as market participants were cautious
after last session's rally while keeping an eye on the Ukraine
situation.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was mostly flat at 17,357, as
of 0455 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was unchanged at
58,140.93. Both the indexes had gained 3% on Tuesday.
Global stocks rebounded after the Russian defense ministry
published footage to demonstrate it was returning some troops to
base after exercises.
"(Indian) Markets are a bit cautious after the sharp rally
(on Tuesday)," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research,
Motilal Oswal Financial Services, adding the Russia-Ukraine
conflict was not over, although there had been some
de-escalation in tensions.
Concerns like higher inflation and interest rate hikes are
not over, Khemka said, adding the markets did not have a lot of
positive triggers to move higher.
"There is continuous foreign institutional investor selling,
which is keeping a check on the upside. We are seeing selling
coming back on any sharp up move," he said.
The Nifty energy index rose 0.8%, while the
realty index gained 1.7%.
Meanwhile, shares of Vedant Fashions, the owner of
Manyavar brand, listed at a premium of 8% in Mumbai markets.
Shares of IDBI Bank rose as much 5.5% after a
report said the Indian government might start privatizing the
state-owned lender this month.
"Markets need to keep above 17,600 on a closing basis. Until
then, any up move can be used to short the (Nifty) index," said
Manish Hathiramani, a proprietary index trader and technical
analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)