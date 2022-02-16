Log in
    500116   INE008A01015

IDBI BANK LIMITED

(500116)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Indian shares flat as markets look for fresh triggers

02/16/2022 | 12:20am EST
A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for momentum on Wednesday, as market participants were cautious after last session's rally while keeping an eye on the Ukraine situation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was mostly flat at 17,357, as of 0455 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was unchanged at 58,140.93. Both the indexes had gained 3% on Tuesday.

Global stocks rebounded after the Russian defense ministry published footage to demonstrate it was returning some troops to base after exercises.

"(Indian) Markets are a bit cautious after the sharp rally (on Tuesday)," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, adding the Russia-Ukraine conflict was not over, although there had been some de-escalation in tensions.

Concerns like higher inflation and interest rate hikes are not over, Khemka said, adding the markets did not have a lot of positive triggers to move higher.

"There is continuous foreign institutional investor selling, which is keeping a check on the upside. We are seeing selling coming back on any sharp up move," he said.

The Nifty energy index rose 0.8%, while the realty index gained 1.7%.

Meanwhile, shares of Vedant Fashions, the owner of Manyavar brand, listed at a premium of 8% in Mumbai markets.

Shares of IDBI Bank rose as much 5.5% after a report said the Indian government might start privatizing the state-owned lender this month.

"Markets need to keep above 17,600 on a closing basis. Until then, any up move can be used to short the (Nifty) index," said Manish Hathiramani, a proprietary index trader and technical analyst at Deen Dayal Investments. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IDBI BANK LIMITED -5.14% 45.2 End-of-day quote.-2.59%
NIFTY 50 -0.36% 17279.9 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
NIFTY 500 -0.13% 14778 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
NIFTY IT -1.45% 34782 Delayed Quote.-12.46%
SENSEX 30 3.08% 58142.05 Real-time Quote.-0.19%
Financials
Sales 2022 135 B 1 789 M 1 789 M
Net income 2022 2 104 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 508 B 6 744 M 6 744 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 16 369
Free-Float 54,5%
IDBI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IDBI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 47,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rakesh Sharma Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sitaram P. V. L. S. Pothukuchi Executive Director-Risk Management
Mangalam R. Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Manishi Chatterjee General Manager-Information Technology
Padmabhushan Bahadure Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDBI BANK LIMITED-2.59%6 422
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.42%164 946
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.21%83 498
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.48%66 305
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.51%56 308
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.36%53 457