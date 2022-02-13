Log in
    500116   INE008A01015

IDBI BANK LIMITED

(500116)
LIC SAYS "WE MAY BE REQUIRED TO INFUSE ADDITIONAL FUNDS INTO IDB…

02/13/2022 | 09:05am EST
LIC SAYS "WE MAY BE REQUIRED TO INFUSE ADDITIONAL FUNDS INTO IDBI BANK IN THE FUTURE"


© Reuters 2022
All news about IDBI BANK LIMITED
09:05aLic says "we may be required to infuse additional funds into idb…
RE
03:47aIndia files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud
RE
02/03Exclusive-India LIC's embedded value set at over $66.8 billion, govt official says
RE
02/03India LIC's embedded value set at over $66.8 bln, govt official says
RE
02/03Lic likely to sell its entire stake in idbi bank in 2…
RE
01/31Potential Investors in IDBI Bank Reportedly Want the Government to Transfer Some of the..
CI
01/24IDBI Bank Books Higher Consolidated Net Profit in Fiscal Q3; Shares Slump 5%
MT
01/21IDBI Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
01/21IDBI BANK : Performance during Q3 FY 2021-22
PU
2021IDBI Bank Says Employee Union Calls for Nationwide Strike Across Banks
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 135 B 1 787 M 1 787 M
Net income 2022 2 104 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 512 B 6 801 M 6 801 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 16 369
Free-Float 54,5%
Managers and Directors
Rakesh Sharma Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sitaram P. V. L. S. Pothukuchi Executive Director-Risk Management
Mangalam R. Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Manishi Chatterjee General Manager-Information Technology
Padmabhushan Bahadure Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDBI BANK LIMITED2.69%6 801
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.79%167 044
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.03%85 832
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.19%67 456
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.13%55 976
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.74%54 675