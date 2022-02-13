Log in
Equities
India
Bombay Stock Exchange
IDBI Bank Limited
News
500116
INE008A01015
IDBI BANK LIMITED
(500116)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/11
47.65
INR
-1.85%
47.65
INR
-1.85%
09:05a
Lic says "we may be required to infuse additional funds into idb…
RE
03:47a
India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud
RE
02/03
Exclusive-India LIC's embedded value set at over $66.8 billion, govt official says
RE
LIC SAYS "WE MAY BE REQUIRED TO INFUSE ADDITIONAL FUNDS INTO IDBI BANK IN THE FUTURE"
All news about IDBI BANK LIMITED
09:05a
Lic says "we may be required to infuse additional funds into idb…
RE
03:47a
India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud
RE
02/03
Exclusive-India LIC's embedded value set at over $66.8 billion, govt official says
RE
02/03
India LIC's embedded value set at over $66.8 bln, govt official says
RE
02/03
Lic likely to sell its entire stake in idbi bank in 2…
RE
01/31
Potential Investors in IDBI Bank Reportedly Want the Government to Transfer Some of the..
CI
01/24
IDBI Bank Books Higher Consolidated Net Profit in Fiscal Q3; Shares Slump 5%
MT
01/21
IDBI Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
01/21
IDBI BANK
: Performance during Q3 FY 2021-22
PU
2021
IDBI Bank Says Employee Union Calls for Nationwide Strike Across Banks
MT
More news
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2022
135 B
1 787 M
1 787 M
Net income 2022
2 104 M
27,9 M
27,9 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
23,8x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
512 B
6 801 M
6 801 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,49x
Nbr of Employees
16 369
Free-Float
54,5%
More Financials
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
47,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Rakesh Sharma
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sitaram P. V. L. S. Pothukuchi
Executive Director-Risk Management
Mangalam R. Kumar
Non-Executive Chairman
Manishi Chatterjee
General Manager-Information Technology
Padmabhushan Bahadure
Chief Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
IDBI BANK LIMITED
2.69%
6 801
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
16.79%
167 044
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
23.03%
85 832
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
7.19%
67 456
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
1.13%
55 976
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)
6.74%
54 675
More Results
