IDBI Bank Limited announced that the Board of Directors on June 01, 2024 have approved the appointment of Shri Sumit Phakka (DIN:08259618) as Deputy Managing Director on the Board of IDBI Bank for a period of 3 years with effect from the date of taking charge as specified in the RBI approval received in this regard. Shri Sumit Phakka is B.com, MBA in Finance & CAIIB. He is a senior banking professional with almost 30 years of experience in State Bank of India (SBI) in various capacities and geographies, viz., New Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Toronto with substantial exposure to branch banking and credit delivery to small and medium enterprises.

He is presently working as Chief General Manager in SBI, New Delhi wherein he is primarily responsible for business growth of mid-corporate advances and ensuring the portfolio quality. He had earlier worked as General Manager of Network 1 at Chandigarh where he headed the largest retail network of SBI branches (865 branches with total balance sheet size of INR 1.71 lakh crore) with 3 administrative and 18 regional offices spread across the state of Punjab. He has also worked in various scales in Corporate Accounts Group in Mumbai and is experienced in branch banking, mobilization of retail resources as well as credit delivery in sectors like Retail, Agriculture, MSME, Recovery, etc.

He was the Vice President (credit) at SBI's Canadian Operations for five years where he managed the corporate credit portfolio of the Bank in Canada, which included marketing for new deals including bilateral deals and syndicate advances as well as India based deals and maintaining credit quality.