IDBI Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

October 21, 2023

IDBI Bank Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was INR 13,854 million compared to INR 7,758.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.29 compared to INR 0.72 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.29 compared to INR 0.72 a year ago.

For the six months, net income was INR 26,146.6 million compared to INR 15,444.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.43 compared to INR 1.44 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.43 compared to INR 1.44 a year ago.