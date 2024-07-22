INVESTORS

Table of Contents

01

Highlights

02

Financial Performance

03

Business Performance

04

Treasury Operations

05

Asset Quality

06 Capital

07

Digital Banking and Financial

Inclusion

08 Subsidiaries

09 Way Forward

Highlights

Major Highlights for Q1 FY 2025 - Sustained Strong Performance

PAT - Rs.1719 crore

PBT - Rs.2519 crore

Operating Profit -

Rs.2076 crore

ROA - 1.83%

ROE - 19.87%

NII - Rs.3233 crore

NIM - 4.18%

[Core NIM - 3.79%]

Total RWA - Rs.177755 crore

Total CRAR - 22.42%

Tier 1 Capital - 20.26%

Yield on advances - 9.82%

Cost of deposit - 4.58%

Cost of funds - 4.81%.

Net Adv. - Rs.194026 crore

Deposit - Rs.277548 crore

CASA ratio - 48.57%

Net NPA - 0.23%

GNPA - 3.87%

PCR - 99.34%

Key Metrics for Q1 FY 2025

Profitability - Strong operating momentum

  • PAT at Rs.1719 crore, up by 40% YoY and 6% QoQ
  • PBT at Rs.2519 crore, up by 38% YoY and 22% QoQ
  • Operating Profit at Rs.2076 crore
  • NII at Rs.3233 crore
  • NIM at 4.18%
  • ROA at 1.83% , up by 34 bps YoY
  • ROE at 19.87% up by 123 bps YoY

Business Performance - Focus on Granularity

  • Total Deposits at Rs.277548 crore grew by 13% YoY. CASA ratio at 48.57%. CASA at Rs.134810 crore
  • Net Advances at Rs.194026 crore grew by 17% YoY and 3% QoQ
  • Retail Net Advances at Rs.136683 crore and grew by 20% YoY. SRA at Rs.85007 crore grew by 12% YoY
  • Saving Deposits at Rs.89962 crore grew by 7% YoY. Retail Deposits at Rs.97044 crore grew by 9% YoY

Key Metrics for Q1 FY 2025 (contd.)

Asset Quality - Improving Trend

  • Net NPA at 0.23%, reduction of 21 bps YoY and 11 bps QoQ
  • GNPA at 3.87%, reduction of 118 bps YoY and 66 bps QoQ
  • PCR stood at 99.34%, improved by 35 bps YoY and 25 bps QoQ
  • SMA to standard advance stood at 2.42% against 2.93% as on June 2023

Capital - Adequately Capitalised

  • Tier 1 Capital at 20.26%, up by 233 bps YoY and 15 bps QoQ
  • Total CRAR at 22.42%, up by 209 bps YoY and 16 bps QoQ
  • Total RWA stood at Rs.177755 crore

Financial Performance

Profit & Loss

(Rs.Crore)

Particulars

Quarter ended

Variance

Jun-23

Mar-24

Jun-24

YoY%

QoQ%

FY24

Interest Income

6860

6990

6666

(3)

(5)

26426

Interest Expenses

2862

3302

3433

20

4

12240

Net Interest Income

3998

3688

3233

(19)

(12)

14186

Other Income

852

896

805

(6)

(10)

3611

Net Total Income

4850

4584

4038

(17)

(12)

17797

Operating Expenses

1831

2409

1962

7

(19)

8205

-Employee Cost

949

1306

952

-

(27)

4254

-Other Operating Cost

882

1103

1010

15

(8)

3951

Operating Profit

3019

2175

2076

(31)

(5)

9592

Provisions & Contingencies (Excl. Tax)

1191

114

(443)

(137)

(489)

1397

Profit/(Loss) Before Tax

1828

2061

2519

38

22

8195

Tax

604

433

800

32

85

2561

Profit/(Loss) After Tax

1224

1628

1719

40

6

5634

Q1 FY 2024 had one time high interest recovery from NPA/ TWO Accounts

Net Interest Income

(Rs.Crore)

Particulars

Interest Income

Quarter ended

Variance

Jun-23

Mar-24

Jun-24

YoY%

QoQ%

FY24

Interest on Advances

4862

4762

4424

(9)

(7)

17971

Interest on Investments

1792

2068

2095

17

1

7737

Interest balances with RBI & Other Inter Bank Funds

135

85

81

(40)

(5)

340

Other Interest Income

71

75

66

(7)

(12)

378

Interest Income

6860

6990

6666

(3)

(5)

26426

Interest Expense

Interest paid on Deposits

2449

2875

3031

24

5

10601

Interest on RBI / inter bank borrowings

233

243

219

(6)

(10)

906

Interest paid on Borrowings

180

184

183

2

(1)

733

Total Interest Expenses

2862

3302

3433

20

4

12240

Net Interest Income

3998

3688

3233

(19)

(12)

14186

NIM %

5.80

4.91

4.18

(162) bps

(73) bps

4.93

Core NIM %

3.94

3.84

3.79

(15) bps

(5) bps

3.90

Q1 FY 2024 had one time high interest recovery from NPA/ TWO Accounts

Core NIM = NIM excluding interest on IT refund and interest income from NPA & TWO accounts

