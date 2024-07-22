IDBI Bank Limited is an India-based bank. The Company's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment includes all investments, money market operations, derivative trading, and foreign exchange operations on the proprietary account and for customers. The Retail Banking segment includes credit and deposit activities that are primarily oriented towards individuals and small business including priority sector lending. The Retail Banking segment also encompasses payment and alternate channels like automated teller machine (ATMs), point of sale (POS) machines, Internet banking, mobile banking, credit cards, debit cards, travel/currency cards, third party distribution and transaction banking services. The Corporate/Wholesale Banking segment includes corporate relationship covering deposit and credit activities other than retail. The Company also covers corporate advisory/syndication and project appraisal.

Sector Banks