Table of Contents
01
Highlights
02
Financial Performance
03
Business Performance
04
Treasury Operations
05
Asset Quality
06 Capital
07
Digital Banking and Financial
Inclusion
08 Subsidiaries
09 Way Forward
Highlights
Major Highlights for Q1 FY 2025 - Sustained Strong Performance
PAT - Rs.1719 crore
PBT - Rs.2519 crore
Operating Profit -
Rs.2076 crore
ROA - 1.83%
ROE - 19.87%
NII - Rs.3233 crore
NIM - 4.18%
[Core NIM - 3.79%]
Total RWA - Rs.177755 crore
Total CRAR - 22.42%
Tier 1 Capital - 20.26%
Yield on advances - 9.82%
Cost of deposit - 4.58%
Cost of funds - 4.81%.
Net Adv. - Rs.194026 crore
Deposit - Rs.277548 crore
CASA ratio - 48.57%
Net NPA - 0.23%
GNPA - 3.87%
PCR - 99.34%
Key Metrics for Q1 FY 2025
Profitability - Strong operating momentum
- PAT at Rs.1719 crore, up by 40% YoY and 6% QoQ
- PBT at Rs.2519 crore, up by 38% YoY and 22% QoQ
- Operating Profit at Rs.2076 crore
- NII at Rs.3233 crore
- NIM at 4.18%
- ROA at 1.83% , up by 34 bps YoY
- ROE at 19.87% up by 123 bps YoY
Business Performance - Focus on Granularity
- Total Deposits at Rs.277548 crore grew by 13% YoY. CASA ratio at 48.57%. CASA at Rs.134810 crore
- Net Advances at Rs.194026 crore grew by 17% YoY and 3% QoQ
- Retail Net Advances at Rs.136683 crore and grew by 20% YoY. SRA at Rs.85007 crore grew by 12% YoY
- Saving Deposits at Rs.89962 crore grew by 7% YoY. Retail Deposits at Rs.97044 crore grew by 9% YoY
Key Metrics for Q1 FY 2025 (contd.)
Asset Quality - Improving Trend
- Net NPA at 0.23%, reduction of 21 bps YoY and 11 bps QoQ
- GNPA at 3.87%, reduction of 118 bps YoY and 66 bps QoQ
- PCR stood at 99.34%, improved by 35 bps YoY and 25 bps QoQ
- SMA to standard advance stood at 2.42% against 2.93% as on June 2023
Capital - Adequately Capitalised
- Tier 1 Capital at 20.26%, up by 233 bps YoY and 15 bps QoQ
- Total CRAR at 22.42%, up by 209 bps YoY and 16 bps QoQ
- Total RWA stood at Rs.177755 crore
Financial Performance
Profit & Loss
(Rs.Crore)
Particulars
Quarter ended
Variance
Jun-23
Mar-24
Jun-24
YoY%
QoQ%
FY24
Interest Income
6860
6990
6666
(3)
(5)
26426
Interest Expenses
2862
3302
3433
20
4
12240
Net Interest Income
3998
3688
3233
(19)
(12)
14186
Other Income
852
896
805
(6)
(10)
3611
Net Total Income
4850
4584
4038
(17)
(12)
17797
Operating Expenses
1831
2409
1962
7
(19)
8205
-Employee Cost
949
1306
952
-
(27)
4254
-Other Operating Cost
882
1103
1010
15
(8)
3951
Operating Profit
3019
2175
2076
(31)
(5)
9592
Provisions & Contingencies (Excl. Tax)
1191
114
(443)
(137)
(489)
1397
Profit/(Loss) Before Tax
1828
2061
2519
38
22
8195
Tax
604
433
800
32
85
2561
Profit/(Loss) After Tax
1224
1628
1719
40
6
5634
Q1 FY 2024 had one time high interest recovery from NPA/ TWO Accounts
Net Interest Income
(Rs.Crore)
Particulars
Interest Income
Quarter ended
Variance
Jun-23
Mar-24
Jun-24
YoY%
QoQ%
FY24
Interest on Advances
4862
4762
4424
(9)
(7)
17971
Interest on Investments
1792
2068
2095
17
1
7737
Interest balances with RBI & Other Inter Bank Funds
135
85
81
(40)
(5)
340
Other Interest Income
71
75
66
(7)
(12)
378
Interest Income
6860
6990
6666
(3)
(5)
26426
Interest Expense
Interest paid on Deposits
2449
2875
3031
24
5
10601
Interest on RBI / inter bank borrowings
233
243
219
(6)
(10)
906
Interest paid on Borrowings
180
184
183
2
(1)
733
Total Interest Expenses
2862
3302
3433
20
4
12240
Net Interest Income
3998
3688
3233
(19)
(12)
14186
NIM %
5.80
4.91
4.18
(162) bps
(73) bps
4.93
Core NIM %
3.94
3.84
3.79
(15) bps
(5) bps
3.90
Q1 FY 2024 had one time high interest recovery from NPA/ TWO Accounts
Core NIM = NIM excluding interest on IT refund and interest income from NPA & TWO accounts
