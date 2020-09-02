Ideagen : Launches First Cloud Version of Industry Leading Q-Pulse Software

Log in
09/02/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Leading international provider of governance, risk and compliance software, Ideagen Plc, has announced the first cloud version of its industry leading quality, health & safety and environmental (QHSE) product, Q-Pulse.

NOTTINGHAM, UK, Sep 2, 2020 - Q-Pulse is already used by more than 2,000 companies around the world to effectively manage and mitigate their QHSE risks. This update ensures existing and future customers will have access to one fast, simple system, backed by 25 years of innovation, from an established and trusted vendor.

CEO of Ideagen, Ben Dorks, said: 'I am very excited by this major update to Q-Pulse and I am confident that our customers will be too. The team has worked incredibly hard on this project and their efforts have really paid dividends as they have produced a product that is game-changing in its scope, ease of use and flexibility.'

Although there are specific benefits depending on the industry sector, there are a number of benefits that are common to all.

Firstly, Q-Pulse will enable businesses to transform their QMS into a competitive weapon by applying new levels of intelligence and insight to form a complete picture of their organisation. Q-Pulse allows a single view of the organisation, its supply chain and key stakeholders in one place. It can be integrated with other business systems via flexible APIs and it can send information to other platforms, such as a CRM or ERP.

Secondly, Q-Pulse will help businesses to act quickly and confidently to exploit new opportunities, identify new markets and secure new quality standards by using data-driven decision-making. Having comprehensive data so readily available removes the guesswork from complex decisions.

Thirdly, Q-Pulse helps to make quality and compliance the responsibility of everybody in the organisation, not just the compliance team. It helps businesses to easily align around world class processes and that helps to demonstrate a culture of quality to customers, regulators and certification bodies.

Ben added: 'Ideagen is committed to continually delivering enhancements to our products to ensure we can offer the latest innovations in technology that will help businesses meet their QHSE and audit, risk and compliance needs. As a software product development company, it is vitally important that we constantly evolve to ensure our products remain at the cutting edge and that we can deliver the reliable, fast and easy service our customers expect.'

To find out more about Q-Pulse and the latest enhancements, click here

Disclaimer

Ideagen plc published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 08:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
