    IDEA   GB00B0CM0C50

IDEAGEN PLC

(IDEA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/09 03:32:54 am EDT
360.00 GBX   +48.15%
03:30aUK's Ideagen agrees to $1.3 bln takeover offer amid strong buyout interest
RE
02:54aUK Software Company Ideagen Accepts $1.3 Billion Cash Offer From Hg
MT
01:22aShaftesbury, CapCo Proposed Merger Makes Logical Sense
DJ
UK's Ideagen agrees to $1.3 bln takeover offer amid strong buyout interest

05/09/2022 | 03:30am EDT
May 9 (Reuters) - Ideagen Plc agreed to a takeover by London-based private equity firm Hg Pooled Management in an all-cash deal, valuing the British software firm at 1.09 billion pounds ($1.34 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Hg said shareholders of Ideagen, whose software helps companies comply with regulation and manage risk, will receive 350 pence per share, representing a premium of about 52% to its closing price on April 11.

Shares in Ideagen jumped 46% to 355 pence on Monday, above Hg's offer price, indicating that investors are expecting a counter bid from French rival suitor Astorg.

Ideagen, which operates in the regulatory and compliance software sector serving more than 8,000 customers including Heineken and British Airways, has seen a flurry of takeover interest since early April.

London-based private equity firm Cinven said on April 14 it was in talks for a possible offer for Ideagen, but dropped its pursuit last week.

Ideagen, in a separate statement, said it remained in talks with fund management company Astorg, which has been given access to due diligence.

The London-listed company, whose board plans to unanimously recommend the Hg deal to shareholders, said it believed the offer from Rainforest Bidco, a company indirectly controlled by funds managed by Hg, "represents value for shareholders".

($1 = 0.8147 pounds) (Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEINEKEN N.V. 0.04% 90.04 Real-time Quote.-8.96%
IDEAGEN PLC 46.38% 360 Delayed Quote.-11.64%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -0.91% 131.4099 Delayed Quote.-7.75%
PLC S.P.A. 0.46% 2.17 Delayed Quote.3.85%
Financials
Sales 2022 91,5 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2022 5,90 M 7,30 M 7,30 M
Net cash 2022 21,7 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 258x
Yield 2022 0,17%
Capitalization 719 M 889 M 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,62x
EV / Sales 2023 6,17x
Nbr of Employees 697
Free-Float 85,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 245,00 GBX
Average target price 355,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Charles Dorks Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emma Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Longdon Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Hepworth Chief Technology Officer
Barnaby Luke Kent Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAGEN PLC-11.64%889
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.88%194 242
SAP SE-26.63%118 082
SERVICENOW INC.-29.64%94 082
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.67%32 700
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-14.55%19 928