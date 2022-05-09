UK's Ideagen agrees to $1.3 bln takeover offer amid strong buyout interest

May 9 (Reuters) - Ideagen Plc agreed to a takeover
by London-based private equity firm Hg Pooled Management in an
all-cash deal, valuing the British software firm at 1.09 billion
pounds ($1.34 billion), the companies said on Monday.
Hg said shareholders of Ideagen, whose software helps
companies comply with regulation and manage risk, will receive
350 pence per share, representing a premium of about 52% to its
closing price on April 11.
Shares in Ideagen jumped 46% to 355 pence on Monday, above
Hg's offer price, indicating that investors are expecting a
counter bid from French rival suitor Astorg.
Ideagen, which operates in the regulatory and compliance
software sector serving more than 8,000 customers including
Heineken and British Airways, has seen a flurry of
takeover interest since early April.
London-based private equity firm Cinven said on April 14 it
was in talks for a possible offer for Ideagen, but dropped its
pursuit last week.
Ideagen, in a separate statement, said it remained in talks
with fund management company Astorg, which has been given access
to due diligence.
The London-listed company, whose board plans to unanimously
recommend the Hg deal to shareholders, said it believed the
offer from Rainforest Bidco, a company indirectly controlled by
funds managed by Hg, "represents value for shareholders".
($1 = 0.8147 pounds)
(Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)