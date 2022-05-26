Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Ideal Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL GROUP S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/25 10:17:59 am EDT
3.460 EUR   -2.81%
12:18aIDEAL S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/23IDEAL S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
04/28IDEAL S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
Summary 
Summary

Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares

05/26/2022 | 12:18am EDT
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting dated 02.12.2021, on 25.05.2022 acquired through the Athens Exchange 4.255 own shares at a weighted average price of 3,5600 euro per share, of an aggregate value 15.147,80 euro. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES SA.

Following this acquisition, Company holds in aggregate 153.070 own shares, a percentage of 0,4863% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 04:15:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 109 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart IDEAL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ideal Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEAL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL GROUP S.A.-1.11%120
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.3.53%14 292
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-14.86%13 707
WPP PLC-21.79%11 960
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.62%11 895
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-20.77%11 680