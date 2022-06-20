Log in
    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL GROUP S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-06-17 am EDT
3.390 EUR   -0.29%
02:14aIDEAL S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
06/16IDEAL S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
06/13IDEAL S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares

06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting dated 02.12.2021, on 17.06.2022 acquired through the Athens Exchange 5.280 own shares at a weighted average price of 3,4179 euro per share, of an aggregate value 18.046,40 euro. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES SA.

Following those acquisitions, Company holds in aggregate 207.464 own shares, a percentage of 0,6591% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 37,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL GROUP S.A.-5.83%111
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.10%13 718
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-13.88%12 982
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-22.94%12 099
WPP PLC-27.65%10 741
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-27.77%10 649