    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL GROUP S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18 2022-09-28 am EDT
3.380 EUR   -0.59%
Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares

09/28/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting dated 02.12.2021, on 22.06.2022 acquired through the Athens Exchange 4,211 own shares at a weighted average price of 3,4000 euro per share, of an aggregate value 14,317.40 euro. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES SA.

Following those acquisitions, Company holds in aggregate 228.924 own shares, a percentage of 0,6131% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 21:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IDEAL GROUP S.A.
05:36pIdeal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11:46aIdeal S A : Announcement of resumption of the own shares buyback
PU
09/27Ideal S A : Proforma Financial Results First Half 2022
PU
09/26Ideal S A : Announcement of the approval for the admission of the new shares
PU
09/21Ideal S A : Announcement of the results of the Voluntary Tender Offer
PU
09/19Ideal Group S.A. (ATSE:INTEK) completed the acquisition of Byte C..
CI
09/12Ideal S A : Announcement of privileged information about the Takeover Bid
PU
08/11Ideal S A : Announcement of the approval and publication of the Information Memorandum
PU
08/09Ideal S A : Amendment of signing a binding offer for the sale of ESM
PU
08/09Coca-Cola HBC to Buy Three Cents for EUR45 Million
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 106 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 37,5%
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL GROUP S.A.-5.56%102
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-14.25%12 870
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-17.92%11 713
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.97%10 988
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-32.07%9 948
WPP PLC-32.58%8 765