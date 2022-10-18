Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Ideal Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL GROUP S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:16 2022-10-18 am EDT
3.260 EUR   -1.81%
12:43pIdeal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
10/14Ideal S A : Announcement of listing of new shares
PU
10/14Ideal S A : Information Document pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares

10/18/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary ShareholderΆs Meeting dated 02.12.2021, on 17.10.2022 acquired through the Athens Exchange 4,500 own shares at a weighted average price of 3.394 euro per share, of an aggregate value 15,273.00 euro and on 18.10.2022 acquired 7,728 own shares at a weighted average price of 3.3587 euro per share, of an aggregate value 25,956.14 euro. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES SA.

Following those acquisitions, Company holds in aggregate 303,422 own shares, a percentage of 0.7560% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 16:41:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 113 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart IDEAL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ideal Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEAL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL GROUP S.A.-7.78%111
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-7.85%13 831
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-6.28%13 670
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.65%11 401
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-24.43%11 066
WPP PLC-32.67%9 294