  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Ideal Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL GROUP S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:15 2022-11-24 am EST
3.510 EUR   -1.40%
Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares

11/24/2022 | 03:04pm EST
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary ShareholderΆs Meeting dated 02.12.2021, on 23.11.2022 acquired through the Athens Exchange 5,000 own shares at a weighted average price of 3.60 euro per share, of an aggregate value 18,000.00 euro and on 24.11.2022 acquired 5,000 own shares at a weighted average price of 3.5988 euro per share, of an aggregate value 17,994.00 euro. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES SA.

Following those acquisitions, Company holds in aggregate 359,051 own shares, a percentage of 0.8946% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 20:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 119 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart IDEAL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ideal Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEAL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL GROUP S.A.-1.11%125
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA6.59%16 472
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.6.71%15 944
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-9.69%13 295
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.11%11 393
WPP PLC-22.43%11 173