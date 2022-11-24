Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares

IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary ShareholderΆs Meeting dated 02.12.2021, on 23.11.2022 acquired through the Athens Exchange 5,000 own shares at a weighted average price of 3.60 euro per share, of an aggregate value 18,000.00 euro and on 24.11.2022 acquired 5,000 own shares at a weighted average price of 3.5988 euro per share, of an aggregate value 17,994.00 euro. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES SA.

Following those acquisitions, Company holds in aggregate 359,051 own shares, a percentage of 0.8946% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.