  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Ideal Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL GROUP S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-09-12 am EDT
4.000 EUR   +6.67%
10:50aIDEAL S A : Announcement of privileged information about the Takeover Bid
PU
08/11IDEAL S A : Announcement of the approval and publication of the Information Memorandum
PU
08/09IDEAL S A : Amendment of signing a binding offer for the sale of ESM
PU
Ideal S A : Announcement of privileged information about the Takeover Bid

09/12/2022 | 10:50am EDT
"IDEAL HOLDINGS A.E." (hereinafter the "Company"), announces in accordance with article 17 par. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that, in the context of the Optional Take Over Bid (hereinafter the "Takeover Bid") submitted on 1/ 7/2022 for the acquisition of 100% of the issued shares of the company "BYTE SA", and according to the information received on 9/9/2022 from ATHEXClear and the Company's Advisor for the Takeover Bid, the Declarations of Acceptance that have been submitted up to the said date, exceed the percentage of 70% of the total paid-up share capital of "BYTE SA".

It is noted that the Company has defined as a condition for the validity of the Takeover Bid, the achievement of an acceptance rate of at least 70% of the total paid-up share capital of "BYTE SA", therefore this specific condition has now been satisfied. It is pointed out that, according to the terms of the Information Memorandum, the Takeover Bid is subject to the following conditions: a) the issuance of the Company's new shares pursuant to the share capital increase and b) the approval of their listing on ATHEX.

It is recalled that the deadline for the submission of Declarations of Acceptance of the Public Offer by the shareholders of "BYTE SA" is September 19, 2022.

It is clarified that the above is not intended to constitute and does not in any way constitute advice, exhortation or recommendation for the acceptance or non-acceptance of the Takeover Bid.


Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 117 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart IDEAL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ideal Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEAL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL GROUP S.A.4.17%118
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-3.90%14 423
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-12.91%13 000
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.26%11 740
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-23.77%11 164
WPP PLC-31.11%9 700