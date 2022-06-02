Log in
    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL GROUP S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06/02 10:10:20 am EDT
3.530 EUR   -2.75%
Ideal S A : Announcement of selling own shares

06/02/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") announces that on 31.05.2022 sold 14,000 own shares at a price of 3.50 euro per share and total value of €49,000.00, which represents 0.0445% of the total number of shares issued. The transaction was executed over the counter through PIRAEUS SECURITIES SA a member of the Athens Exchange.

The above shares were sold to Mr. Nikitas Kladakis of Efstathios, Director and General Manager of NETBULL INFORMATION SERVICES SOLE SHAREHOLDER LTD, which is an indirect 100% subsidiary. Following the above transaction, Mr. Kladakis holds a total of 14,000 shares of the Company, corresponding to 0.0445% of the total number of issued shares.

The above own shares were acquired with an average purchase price of 2.90 euro per share. Following the above transaction, the Company holds in aggregate 151,553 own shares, representing 0.4815% of the total number of shares issued by it.


Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 17:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 114 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 37,5%
Technical analysis trends IDEAL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL GROUP S.A.0.83%122
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.1.83%15 002
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.22%13 932
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-13.41%13 841
WPP PLC-17.57%12 518
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-15.41%12 471