Ideal S A : Answer to a question/letter from the HCMC

Following a question from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission regarding a press report entitled "Rumors of a deal between IDEAL and 3E (Coca cola) about the premium soft drink production company Three cents!", we inform you that our company is in discussions with a company of the Coca-Cola HBC group for the potential sale of its 100% stake in ESM Effervescent Sodas Management Limited ("Three Cents"). However, to date, no final and binding agreement has been signed between the parties for this sale. If the discussions are successful and an agreement is signed between the parties, our company will immediately publish a relevant announcement, in accordance with the applicable provisions, with which it will clearly inform its shareholders and the wider investment community about any transaction.