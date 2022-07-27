Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Ideal Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL GROUP S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:12 2022-07-26 am EDT
3.430 EUR   +0.59%
02:42aIDEAL S A : Answer to a question/letter from the HCMC
PU
07/25IDEAL S A : Announcement of Decisions of the General Meeting
PU
07/18IDEAL S A : Announcement for share capital return
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ideal S A : Answer to a question/letter from the HCMC

07/27/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Following a question from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission regarding a press report entitled "Rumors of a deal between IDEAL and 3E (Coca cola) about the premium soft drink production company Three cents!", we inform you that our company is in discussions with a company of the Coca-Cola HBC group for the potential sale of its 100% stake in ESM Effervescent Sodas Management Limited ("Three Cents"). However, to date, no final and binding agreement has been signed between the parties for this sale. If the discussions are successful and an agreement is signed between the parties, our company will immediately publish a relevant announcement, in accordance with the applicable provisions, with which it will clearly inform its shareholders and the wider investment community about any transaction.


Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 107 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart IDEAL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ideal Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEAL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL GROUP S.A.-4.72%109
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-5.28%13 882
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.40%13 046
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-15.96%12 652
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-23.34%11 302
WPP PLC-23.82%11 145