  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Ideal Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL GROUP S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:13 2022-10-10 am EDT
3.410 EUR   +0.89%
12:32pIdeal S A : Liquidation of securities - Fractional balances
PU
12:32pIdeal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
10/06Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
Ideal S A : Liquidation of securities - Fractional balances

10/10/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
IDEAL HOLDINGS A.E. (the "Company") announces that, after the approval by the Athens Stock Exchange of the application for the liquidation of securities in case of fractional balances according to article 7 of Law 4569/2018 and par.2.3.13.2.2.1 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook, it will proceed with the sale of 3,931 common registered shares kept in the transitory account of the Company.

The liquidation of the shares (fractional balances) will be performed from 24.10.2022 to 31.10.2022.

The Member which will perform the liquidation is "PIRAEUS SECURITIES S.A.".

Upon the completion of the liquidation, the Company will inform the investors of the results, as well as of the payment to the beneficiaries of the proceeds of the liquidation.

For any information, shareholders may contact the Company's Shareholders' Department (tel. +30 210 5193977)


Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 16:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 106 M 103 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 62,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL GROUP S.A.-6.11%103
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-11.30%13 313
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-11.89%12 805
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.60%11 205
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-29.32%10 351
WPP PLC-32.33%9 100