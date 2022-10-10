Ideal S A : Liquidation of securities - Fractional balances

IDEAL HOLDINGS A.E. (the "Company") announces that, after the approval by the Athens Stock Exchange of the application for the liquidation of securities in case of fractional balances according to article 7 of Law 4569/2018 and par.2.3.13.2.2.1 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook, it will proceed with the sale of 3,931 common registered shares kept in the transitory account of the Company.

The liquidation of the shares (fractional balances) will be performed from 24.10.2022 to 31.10.2022.

The Member which will perform the liquidation is "PIRAEUS SECURITIES S.A.".

Upon the completion of the liquidation, the Company will inform the investors of the results, as well as of the payment to the beneficiaries of the proceeds of the liquidation.

For any information, shareholders may contact the Company's Shareholders' Department (tel. +30 210 5193977)