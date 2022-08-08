Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Ideal Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL GROUP S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09 2022-08-05 am EDT
3.660 EUR   -2.14%
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ideal S A : Loan Agreement under a bond loan facility

08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Ideal Holdings S.A. (the "Company") announces the signing of a loan agreement for the issuance of a secured common bond loan (according to the provisions of laws 4548/2018 and 3156/2003) for an amount up to € 33.3 m with Eurobank S.A. as Underwriter, Initial Mandated Lead Arranger, Paying Agent, and Initial Bondholder. The proceeds of the Bond Loan aiming to finance the Tender Offer for the acquisition of the total number of the shares of BYTE SA upon the fulfillment of the conditions of the Tender Offer. The bond loan will have a 4-year tenor and the Company has the right to prepayment without any penalty.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 article 17 par.1.


Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IDEAL GROUP S.A.
02:24aIDEAL S A : Loan Agreement under a bond loan facility
PU
07/27Ideal Group in Discussions for Potential Sale of Its 100% Stake in Three Cents
CI
07/27IDEAL S A : Answer to a question/letter from the HCMC
PU
07/25IDEAL S A : Announcement of Decisions of the General Meeting
PU
07/18IDEAL S A : Announcement for share capital return
PU
07/04IDEAL S A : Completion of acquisition of Coleus Packaging Limited
PU
07/04Ideal Group S.A. completed the acquisition of a 74.99% stake in Coleus Packaging Limite..
CI
06/23IDEAL S A : Announcement of Decisions of the Annual Meeting and the voting results
PU
06/22IDEAL S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
06/20IDEAL S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 114 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 189
Free-Float 37,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL GROUP S.A.1.67%116
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-5.72%14 151
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.08%12 580
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-17.03%12 528
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-22.51%11 348
WPP PLC-27.24%10 658