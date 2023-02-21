Ideal S A : Amendment of Financial Calendar 2023

IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. in accordance with articles 4.1.2 and 4.1.13.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulations, announces the amendment of the Financial Calendar as to the time of the announcement of the financial results, which will be before the opening of the Athens Stock Exchange meeting based on the initially published release dates, at the corporate website as well as the website of the Athens Stock Exchange.

The Company reserves the right to change the announced dates, following respective notification of the public by amending the Financial Calendar.