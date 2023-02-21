Advanced search
    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:06 2023-02-21 am EST
3.990 EUR   +2.05%
11:01aIdeal S A : Amendment of Financial Calendar 2023
PU
01/23Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
01/19Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
Ideal S A : Amendment of Financial Calendar 2023

02/21/2023 | 11:01am EST
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. in accordance with articles 4.1.2 and 4.1.13.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulations, announces the amendment of the Financial Calendar as to the time of the announcement of the financial results, which will be before the opening of the Athens Stock Exchange meeting based on the initially published release dates, at the corporate website as well as the website of the Athens Stock Exchange.

The Company reserves the right to change the announced dates, following respective notification of the public by amending the Financial Calendar.


Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 132 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 68,1%
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.8.91%141
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA26.35%20 180
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.14.90%18 998
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.12.16%14 515
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.25%14 390
WPP PLC23.14%13 016