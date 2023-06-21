IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A., in accordance with Article 4.1.3.11 of the Regulations of the Athens Stock Exchange and following its announcement from 21.06.2023, informs that the briefing of the Research Analysts about the signed Share Purchase Agreement, by virtue of which IDEAL agreed to acquire the 100% of the shares of the Cypriot company under the name "KT Golden Retail Venture LTD", which holds a 100% of the share capital of the Greek company under the name "ATTIKA POLIKATASTIMATA A.E.", for a total consideration of Euro 100.000.000 has been completed and the relevant presentation is available on the websites of the ATHEX and the Company's.

Investment Presentation