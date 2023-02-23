Ideal S A : Analyst Briefing announcement

"IDEAL HOLDINGS A.E." announces that on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. there will be an online briefing of Research Analysts, on the Company's Proforma Financial Results 2022.

For more information, please contact Mmes. Katerina Psifi +30 210 5193 977, Lydia Pistiola +30 215 215 9610.