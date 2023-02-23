Ideal S A : Analyst Briefing announcement
"IDEAL HOLDINGS A.E." announces that on Wednesday, March 1
st, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. there will be an online briefing of Research Analysts, on the Company's Proforma Financial Results 2022.
For more information, please contact Mmes. Katerina Psifi +30 210 5193 977, Lydia Pistiola +30 215 215 9610.
Disclaimer
Ideal Group SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 17:47:55 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Sales 2021
51,8 M
55,1 M
55,1 M
Net income 2021
0,92 M
0,98 M
0,98 M
Net Debt 2021
1,04 M
1,10 M
1,10 M
P/E ratio 2021
81,1x
Yield 2021
1,94%
Capitalization
132 M
140 M
140 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,68x
EV / Sales 2021
2,20x
Nbr of Employees
255
Free-Float
68,1%
Chart IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.