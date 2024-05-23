IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A., following its announcement of the 2024 Financial Calendar on 15.01.2024 and the announcement of the Financial Results for Q12024 on 23.05.2024, informs that an online briefing for the Financial Analysts will be held on a date to be announced by the Company.

For more information, please contact Mmes. Katerina Psifi +30 210 5193 977, Lydia Pistiola +30 215 215 9610.