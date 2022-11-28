Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Ideal Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09 2022-11-28 am EST
3.570 EUR   +0.85%
01:52pIdeal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/24Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/24Ideal S A : Update of Financial Calendar 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares

11/28/2022 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary ShareholderΆs Meeting dated 02.12.2021, on 25.11.2022 acquired through the Athens Exchange 5,400 own shares at a weighted average price of 3.60 euro per share, of an aggregate value 19,440.00 euro and on 28.11.2022 acquired 5,400 own shares at a weighted average price of 3.60 euro per share, of an aggregate value 19,440.00 euro. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES SA.

Following those acquisitions, Company holds in aggregate 369,851 own shares, a percentage of 0.9215% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.
01:52pIdeal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/24Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/24Ideal S A : Update of Financial Calendar 2022
PU
11/21Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/21Ideal S A : Proforma Financial Results 9 months 2022
PU
11/18Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/15Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/14Ideal S A : Announcement of decisions of the EGM of shareholders
PU
11/11Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/09Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 120 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ideal Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.-1.67%125
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA7.43%16 654
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.8.03%16 140
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-7.88%13 404
WPP PLC-21.70%11 296
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.48%11 138