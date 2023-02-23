Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares

IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") announces that, according to the resolution of its Extraordinary ShareholderΆs Meeting dated 02.12.2021, on 23.02.2023 acquired through the Athens Exchange 12,712 own shares at a weighted average price of 3,9472 euro per share, of an aggregate value 50,176.80 euro. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES SA.

Following those acquisitions, Company holds in aggregate 480,000 own shares, a percentage of 1.1960% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.