    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTEK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09:46 2023-03-03 am EST
4.000 EUR    0.00%
Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares

03/03/2023 | 12:11pm EST
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") announces that according to the resolution of its Extraordinary ShareholderΆs Meeting dated 02.12.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange on the following dates as follows:

Transaction date

Number of shares acquired

Weighted average price (amounts in euros)

Aggregate value

(amounts in euros)

01/03/2023

10.000

3.93

39,300.00

02/03/2023

10.000

3.99

39,900.00

03/03/2023

10.000

3.99

39,900.00

Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES SA.

Following those acquisitions, Company holds in aggregate 532,000 own shares, a percentage of 1.3255% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 17:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 135 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 68,1%
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.11.42%143
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA28.98%20 411
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.12.14%18 613
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.35%14 145
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.7.02%13 729
WPP PLC25.64%13 181