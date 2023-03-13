Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
03/13/2023 | 12:19pm EDT
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") announces that according to the resolution of its Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting dated 02.12.2021, acquired through the Athens Exchange on the following dates as follows:
Transaction date
Number of shares acquired
Weighted average price (amounts in euros)
Aggregate value
(amounts in euros)
09/03/2023
15,000
3.9000
58,500.00
10/03/2023
15,000
3.8700
58,050.00
Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES SA.
Following those acquisitions, Company holds in aggregate 592,000 own shares, a percentage of 1.4750% of the total number of shares issued by it.
This announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.