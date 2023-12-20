IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") announces that, according to the resolution of its Annual General ShareholderΆs Meeting dated 30.05.2023, on 18.12.2023 acquired through the Athens Exchange 1,308 own shares at a weighted average price of 6.1452 euro per share, of an aggregate value 8,037.96 euro. Such acquisitions have been effected through the Athens Exchange member name PIRAEUS SECURITIES SA.

Following those acquisitions, the Company holds in aggregate 13,308 own shares, a percentage of 0.0277% of the total number of shares issued by it.

This announcement is issued according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.