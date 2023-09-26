Announcement of the approval of the admission of new shares

IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (hereinafter the "Company") announces that on 29.09.2023 will commence trading on the Regulated Market of Athens Exchange Group (hereinafter the "ATHEX") of 7,869,000 new, common, registered shares of the Company, resulting from the recent increase of its share capital with cash by € 3,147,600.00, with nominal value of € 0.40 each and an issue price of € 4.15 each, which took place pursuant to the Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders dated 20.07.2023.

On 21.08.2023 was registered in the General Commercial Registry ("G.E.MI.") with Registration No 3740726, the decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders dated on 20.07.2023, by virtue of which Company's share capital was increased by the amount of € 3,147,600.00 by issuing 7,869,000 new common, registered, voting shares with nominal value of € 0.40 each and an issue price of € 4.15 each, and the total difference between the nominal value and the issue price of the new shares, amounting to € 29,508,750.00 has been credited to the Company's equity "share premium account". The above-mentioned share capital increase, certified by the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company on 07.09.2023 and registered on 15.09.2023 in the G.E.MI. with Registration No 3763797.

It is noted that following the aforementioned increase, the Company's share capital now amounts to € 19,201,568.40 divided to 48,003,921 common, registered shares with nominal value of € 0.40 each.

The Listings and Market Operation Committee of the ATHEX at its meeting on 26.09.2023 approved the admission of 7,869,000 new shares to trading on the Regulated Market of ATHEX.

The Company has decided that the abovementioned new shares will be traded on ATHEX from 29.09.2023. As of the same date, the starting price of the Company's shares on ATHEX will be determined in accordance with the Regulation of ATHEX and the decision of the Board of Directors of ATHEX No. 26 as in force and the new shares will be credited to the Dematerialized Securities System accounts and portfolios of the Beneficiaries.

Due to the Company's inclusion in the exemption of article 1 par.5(a) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, regarding the admission of the new shares to trading on the Regulated market of ATHEX, the Company did not have the obligation to publish a Prospectus.

For further information, Shareholders may contact during working days and hours the Shareholders and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company (Mrs. Katerina Psifi, conduct number +0030 210 51 93977)

Athens, 26/09/2023