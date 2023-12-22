IDEAL Holdings S.A. (the "Company"), following the notification received on 22 December 2023 by Truad Verwaltungs A.G. ("Truad"), in its capacity as a professional trustee of a private irrevocable discretionary trust established for the primary benefit of descendants of the father of the late Anastasios Georgios Leventis (the "Trust"), informs the investors' community that:

Up to 22.12.2023 Truad indirectly held through the chain of companies it fully controlled (namely Torval Investment Corp. which controlled its 100% subsidiary Lavonos Ltd. which controlled its 100% subsidiaries Thrush Investment Holdings Limited and Tinola Holding S.à.r.l.) 11.69% of the total number of the voting rights of the Company (corresponding to 5,613,337 voting rights and equal number of common voting registered shares). On 22.12.2023 (a) Lavonos Ltd. transferred to Torval Investment Corp. the entirety (100%) of the shares it held in the share capital of its subsidiaries Thrush Investment Holdings Limited and Tinola Holding S.à.r.l. and (b) Tinola Holding S.à.r.l. transferred to Torval Investment Corp. the shares it held directly in the share capital of the Company (0.58% of the total number of the voting rights of the Company corresponding to 280,400 voting rights and equal number of common voting registered shares).

Following the completion of the aforementioned transfers, the percentage of voting rights held indirectly by Truad in the Company remains unchanged. In particular, Truad today indirectly holds 11,69% of the total number of the voting rights of the Company (corresponding to 5,613,337 voting rights and equal number of common voting registered shares) through the control by Truad of its 100% subsidiary "Torval Investment Corp.", which:

owns 100% of the issued share capital of "Thrush Investment Holdings Limited" which holds directly

11.11% of the total number of voting rights (corresponding to 5,332,937 voting rights and equal number of common voting registered shares) of the Company, holds directly 0.58% of the total voting rights (corresponding to 280,400 voting rights and equal number of common voting registered shares) of the Company.

Furthermore, Truad notified the Company, that is controlling and exercising the aforementioned voting rights at its discretion without receiving any specific directions or instructions by the beneficiaries of the Trust or any other person and there is no other person who controls (within the meaning of Law 3556/2007) Truad.

Athens, 22 December 2023