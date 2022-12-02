Ideal S A : Announcement of selling own shares

IDEAL HOLDINGS A.E. (the "Company") announces, for greater dispersion in its portfolio, on 01/12/2022 sold 85,000 from its own shares, which correspond to 0.21% of the total number of shares issued, at a price of euro 3.60 per share and a total value of euro 306,000.00.

It is noted that the above shares were acquired with an average purchase price of euro 3.24 per share. Following the above transaction, the Company holds in aggregate 295,358 own shares, a percentage of 0.7359% of the total number of shares issued.

Regarding the acquisition of own shares, the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders for the acquisition of shares up to 10% of the paid-up share capital of the Company (on the date of the decision of the General Meeting) is valid as of 02.12.2021, for up to 3,147,525 shares and with a maximum purchase price of euro 7.00 per share.