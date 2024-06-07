IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.
VOTING RESULTS
51st ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - 06.06.2024
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. in accordance with the provisions of article 133 par.2 of Law 4548/2018 and article 4.1.3.3., as in force, hereby releases the voting results of the 51st Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of June 6th, 2024:
Participation
Votes
In favor
Present &
% of total
% of total
No
Items of the Agenda
39,542,9211
In favor
Against
Abstain
Voting
votes
voting shares
Submission and approval of the Annual Financial
Statements (Company and Consolidated) for the
1
fiscal year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023), prepared
40,989,462
85.44%
40,989,462
0
0
100%
in accordance with International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS) and the respective reports of the
Board of Directors and the Auditor.
Increase of the Company's share capital by
capitalizing part of the "Share Premium account"
2
and simultaneous increase of the nominal value of
40,989,462
85.44%
40,989,462
0
0
100%
the share, as well as the corresponding amendment
of paragraph 1 of article 5 of the Articles of
Association.
Reduction of the Company's share capital by
reducing the nominal value of the share and
3
returning the amount of the capital reduction in
40,989,462
85.44%
40,989,462
0
0
100%
cash to the shareholders, as well as the
corresponding amendment of paragraph 1 of Article
5 of the Articles of Association.
Submission of
the Annual Report of
the Audit
4 Committee in accordance with article 44 (1) (i) of Law 4449/2017.2
No
Items of the Agenda
Participation
Votes
In favor
Present &
% of total
% of total
39,542,9211
In favor
Against
Abstain
Voting
votes
voting shares
5
6
7
Submission of the Report of Independent Non- Executive Members of the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 9 paragraph 5 of Law 4706/2020.3
Approval pursuant to article 108 of Law 4548/2018 of the overall management of the Company by the members of the Board of Directors and discharge of the Auditor pursuant to article 117 par. 1 (c) of Law 4548/2018 for the fiscal year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023).
Approval of the fees paid to the members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023, determination of the fees for the fiscal year 2024 and pre-approval of their payment for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, pursuant to article 109 of Law 4548/2018.
40,989,462
85.44%
40,989,462
0
0
100%
40,989,462
85.44%
40,838,437
151,025
0
99.63%
No
Items of the Agenda
Participation
Votes
In favor
Present &
% of total
% of total
39,542,9211
In favor
Against
Abstain
Voting
votes
voting shares
8
9
Submission for discussion and voting on the Remuneration Report for the fiscal year 2023 (01.01.2023-31.12.2023) in accordance with article 112 of Law 4548/2018.4
Granting permission, pursuant to article 98 paragraph 1 of Law 4548/2018, to the members of the Board of Directors to participate in the Boards of Directors of other companies.
Election of Certified Public Accountants - Accountants from the Registry of Certified Public Accountants for the audit of the Company's financial
40,989,462
85.44%
40,057,356
932,106
0
97.73%
40,989,462
85.44%
40,989,462
0
0
100%
10 statements and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2024 and the issuance of the tax certificate, and determination of their remuneration.
40,989,462
85.44%
40,989,462
0
0
100%
11
Election of the Audit Committee, in accordance with Article 44 of Law 4449/2017
40,989,462
85.44%
40,989,462
0
0
100%
- It is noted that according to par. 1 of art. 50 of Law 4548/2018, 26,626 own shares of the Company out of a total of 48,003,921 shares are not counted for the formation of a quorum and their rights to partixipate in the General Meeting and vote are suspended.
- Non votable item pursuant to art. 44 par. 1(ix) of Law 4449/2017
- Non votable item pursuant to art. 9 par. 5 of Law 4706/2020
- Advisory vote pursuant to art.112 par.3 of Law 4548/2018
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ideal Group SA published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 07:37:00 UTC.