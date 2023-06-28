IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (hereafter the "Company"), in compliance with the European Regulation No. 596/2014/EU and the Athens Exchange Rulebook, hereby announces that the Board of Directors on 28.06.2023 approved the commencement of Company's Shares Buy-back Program, as approved by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 30.05.2023.

The approved Shares Buy-back program includes the purchase of Company's shares through the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) until 29.05.2025 at a maximum number of 3,421,492 shares (i.e. 10% of the paid-up share capital minus the already owned 592,000 shares), with a purchase price range between 2.00 euros (minimum) per share and 7.00 euros (maximum) per share.

The purpose of the program is to reduce the Company's share capital by canceling the shares to be purchased during its duration and/or distributing the shares to be purchased to the Company's staff and/or to the staff of companies affiliated with it in the sense of Article 32 of Law 4308/2014, by the provisions of Article 49 of Law 4548/2018.

The Shares Buy-back program will be executed to the extent deemed beneficial for the Company and depending on market conditions.