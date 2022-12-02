Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Ideal Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTEK   GRS148003015

IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:12 2022-12-02 am EST
3.590 EUR   -1.91%
01:04pIdeal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
12/01Ideal S A : Announcement for share capital return
PU
11/30Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ideal S A : Issuance of Tax Compliance Reports for the year 2021

12/02/2022 | 01:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 4.1.3.1 of the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange and article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, announces that, after the completion of the special tax audits for the financial year 2021, in accordance with article 65A of Law 4174/2013, which were carried out by the certified auditors for the Company and its subsidiaries with registered offices in Greece, Tax Compliance Reports were issued with "Conclusion without reservation".


Attachments

Disclaimer

Ideal Group SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 18:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.
01:04pIdeal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
12/01Ideal S A : Announcement for share capital return
PU
11/30Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/28Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/24Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/24Ideal S A : Update of Financial Calendar 2022
PU
11/21Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/21Ideal S A : Proforma Financial Results 9 months 2022
PU
11/18Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
11/15Ideal S A : Announcement of Acquisition of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51,8 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
Net Debt 2021 1,04 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 122 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ideal Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Savas Asimiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loukas D. Komis Chairman
Alexios Sotirakopoulos Deputy Chairman
Alysandratos Dionysios Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Theodorou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A.1.67%126
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.8.99%16 264
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA7.09%16 205
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-7.98%13 350
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.86%12 213
WPP PLC-21.95%11 012