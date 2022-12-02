Ideal S A : Issuance of Tax Compliance Reports for the year 2021

IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 4.1.3.1 of the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange and article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, announces that, after the completion of the special tax audits for the financial year 2021, in accordance with article 65A of Law 4174/2013, which were carried out by the certified auditors for the Company and its subsidiaries with registered offices in Greece, Tax Compliance Reports were issued with "Conclusion without reservation".