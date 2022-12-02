Ideal S A : Issuance of Tax Compliance Reports for the year 2021
12/02/2022 | 01:04pm EST
IDEAL HOLDINGS S.A. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 4.1.3.1 of the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange and article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, announces that, after the completion of the special tax audits for the financial year 2021, in accordance with article 65A of Law 4174/2013, which were carried out by the certified auditors for the Company and its subsidiaries with registered offices in Greece, Tax Compliance Reports were issued with "Conclusion without reservation".
