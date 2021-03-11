Log in
Ideal Power Inc. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

03/11/2021 | 08:40am EST
AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced that Dan Brdar, CEO, and Tim Burns, CFO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.

  Event Q1 Investor Summit
  DateMarch 23-25, 2021
  Presentation     March 25 @ 3:30PM ET
  Locationhttps://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4NusQ8YiThO9lG8iL87Alw

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
